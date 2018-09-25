Sam Smith Opens Up About Breakup From Brandon Flynn, Says It’s ‘Still Quite Raw’

Singer Sam Smith recently interviewed with The Times about his life and music, sharing details about his breakup from 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn and how he was feeling, reported E! News.

Smith admitted that he hadn’t quite moved past the breakup, sharing, “I’m still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It’s still quite raw.”

The two started dating in October of 2017 and broke up in June of this year. Fans found out that their very public relationship came to an end after Smith commented that he was “going through some sh*t” in June and deleted photos of the actor from his social media pages.

Despite still struggling with the breakup, the singer told The Times that, “All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty,” and called his ex “wonderful.” He then commented on the importance of seeing gay relationships in public.

“[S]eeing gay relationships [in a public way] is important and refreshing. You don’t see it loads.”

While the singer and actor were dating, their relationship and PDA were constantly making headlines. In March, a photo of the two making out in public surfaced, prompting Smith to share his reaction with E! News. In the photos, Smith and Flynn are photographed up close as they kiss.

“We were just waiting outside the shop while my sister got cigarettes. I was just joking. I was literally licking his eyeballs. [The photos are] horrendous. I’m going to have to do something crazy to top it. He looks like Ursula sucking the voice out of Ariel.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BoI3mcmh8m6/?hl=en&tagged=samsmith

In the interview, Smith also revealed that although he may be heartbroken, he hasn’t given up on love. He spoke about how he’s a romantic at heart.

“I love sending flowers, leaving notes around the house and making thoughtful presents. I feel like I’m in a Richard Curtis film all the time, which is bad because I think everything should be like a movie and I get anxiety when it’s not.”

He also commented on his night life preferences after the interviewer asked him about his performance in L.A. this weekend, in which he performed for 21,000 people and went out to the gay bars afterwards.

“I love going out. And I love my gay bars. But I’m not that wild. My big nights are behind me. It’s not good for my voice to overdo it. Also, big parties give me anxiety.”

The singer is currently touring for his second album, The Thrill of It All.