‘The Bachelor’s’ Lauren Burnham Flaunts Cleavage In Latest Instagram Post

Lauren Burnham has fully embraced white as her color. The former Bachelor contestant took to Instagram late Monday to share a selfie in which she is rocking a white top — possibly a dress — with a plunging neckline.

In the snap, the 26-year-old is wearing sleek straight hair and light-colored makeup, which include nude lipstick, dark eyeliner and long eyelashes accentuated by lush mascara. To complete her end-of-summer look, the blonde beauty accessorized with large gold hoop earrings.

“Bigger the hoop…” she captioned the photo, in reference to the Hoop Earring Theory of popular culture. The TV star also paired the caption with the hashtag “all white everythang till the wedding,” showing that the approaching wedding is what’s on her mind.

Her post racked up more than 35,000 likes and 200 comments in a few hours. Burnham usually interacts with her fans on the comment section, often answering questions about what she is wearing and makeup tips. Fans were also quick to share in the hoop joke.

“I say this every time I put on my hoops!! Tha bigger tha hoops that bigger tha… lmaf too funny,” one wrote, while another added, “You rockin’ dem hoops girrrrrlllllll.”

Burnham is clearly getting more excited by the day to tie the knot with fiance Arie Luyendyk Jr., which is set to take place in a non-televised ceremony on Jan. 12 at the Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii, as E! Online noted. Both Burnham and Luyendyk have been sharing their pre-wedding journey on their respective Instagram accounts.

Earlier this month, Luyendyk shared a peek at their wedding invitations via his Instagram page, adding that they were going to be mailed out t«within the week, as the Inquisitr previously reported. The photo on the front of the wedding invitations is a beautiful one of the two smiling at each other, and the piece notes the couple’s wedding date.

After their engagement in May, the pair also bought a house together in Phoenix, Arizona, in June. The couple has also been traveling quite a bit ahead of their big day. Burham and Luyendyk were recently in the Netherlands, photos of which both shared to their social media pages.

Previously, they took in several international locales like Bora Bora, China, Peru, Barcelona, Iceland, Panama, and Australia over the past few months. However, the two have said they they are content being away from the spotlight in Phoenix where they are working hard building a home and family together.