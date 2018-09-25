Usually Shy Prince George Appears To Bust Some Dance Moves At Sophie Carter’s Wedding, Where He Was A Page Boy

When it comes to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Princess Charlotte is usually the one stealing the show. The young princess has shown that she can be quite cheeky and outgoing, which has made her a favorite among paparazzi. On the other hand, Prince George tends to shy away from the cameras a little more. Plus, young George reportedly “resents” the press according to an expert. Kate Williams described how George showed “a little bit of unsurety, a little bit of uncertainty and a small bit of resentment towards all the cameras,” according to the Inquisitr.

So it might come as a surprise to see some photos where George is all smiles, and appears to be dancing, reported Elle. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte hangs back and looks a little unsure of herself. It’s hard to know exactly what the context was, but the series of photos of George certainly make it look like he’s busting some impressive moves. This took place during the wedding of Kate Middleton’s friends, Sophie Carter and Robert Suggs. Plus, one source said that “George is a real star, quite the little chap. He was having a great time, running around like the leader of the pack.”

That’s really sweet to hear, and maybe he just gave everyone a glimpse into his real personality. Meanwhile, his mother, Kate Middleton, stunned in a gorgeous Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress. It was a beautiful shade of cornflower blue, which she paired with a matching top and a pretty necklace. Kate also sported some large diamond earrings, and a blue, flower headpiece by Juliette Botterill. The outfit is actually recycled, since she wore it in Berlin in July 2017. It could be a trick that Kate uses in order to make sure that she doesn’t steal all the attention, according to People. That’s a pretty thoughtful thing to do, considering she really does tend to get the spotlight wherever she goes.

Prince George plays soldier as Princess Charlotte is shy bridesmaid at wedding https://t.co/n3HGJyH1jw pic.twitter.com/oe4xU4NkJq — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 24, 2018

Meanwhile, both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were Amaia outfits. The entire family matched in blue. Charlotte wore a white dress with blue accents, and an adorable floral headpiece. George wore some light blue pants with a long-sleeved white shirt.

The wedding obviously put George in a great mood, as an insider added the following.