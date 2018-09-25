Kristinia DeBarge Wears White Lingerie With Sheer Cover-Up During A Sneak Peek Of Her Music Video Taping

Kristinia Debarge has been plenty busy lately promoting her new music. And she shared a sneak peek into the filming of her latest music video, which her fans loved. In her latest Instagram photo, Kristinia is on her knees on a bed, with a giant chandelier in the background. Her hair is done in perfect curls, as she dons some white lingerie and a sheer, lacy coverup. There’s a red-and-gold runner on the bed, which matches the red closet doors in the back right. You can see someone in the foreground working with the lights, wearing a bright orange shirt. DeBarge explained in the captions what it’s like for her to make these videos.

“One of my favorite parts of being an entertainer is shooting music videos. I love not only telling the story of the song through my words and my point of view but I also love telling it through acting. It’s just another form of expression.”

The singer then goes on to apologize to her Instagram fans, letting them know that she’s been spending way more time on a new app called live.me. Apparently, she’s been using that platform to do live streams of her life, giving things away, and sharing new music to her biggest fans. Most of all, she said that “We talk about real Shi* and I’m all about positivity. Hope y’all will come hang with me soon! Xox”

DeBarge’s fans let her know how much they loved the photo. One person said, “Now that’s what a queen look like look so beautiful,” while another said “Can’t wait to see the new video.” Tons of people called her “gorgeous,” and another fan wanted to know, “For what Music Video is this for @kristiniadeb?”

It’s hard to know for sure which song she’s using for her newest music video. It could be for her single, “Hangover,” which dropped on July 31. Or, it could be another song that she’s been sharing on live.me. We’ll just have to wait and see.

In another recent post, Kristinia posted a cute selfie while wearing a low white v-neck shirt. She noted that “I’m sharing some big news later this evening on my live.me account around 11:30 PST.” It looks like she’s really enjoying connecting to her fans on live.me, and people let her know then that they were looking forward to the live stream. Live.me is being used by tons of different types of people who want to broadcast their content to others easily. It’s only for live streams, which sets it apart from other video content platforms.