Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, Poses Nude While Leaning On A Disco Ball

Shauna Sexton, Playboy playmate, has a new photo out and it’s definitely revealing. The new Instagram photo shows Sexton leaning against a shiny disco ball. Her right arm is on the ball, as her left hand is up against her mouth. Shauna’s hair looks wavy, and she posed on top of an orange couch. The disco-vibe continued with some retro-looking art on the walls. The photo was styled by senior editor of Playboy Anna del Gaizo.

Sexton also shared an Insta story eight hours ago that shows her nude again. This time, there’s sparkly purple streamers in the background as she perches against a retro-inspired chair. Shauna’s back is facing the camera, as she’s pulling at her underwear. Her entire derriere is exposed, which could be a violation of Instagram’s nudity rules. In this picture, the model is also wearing some purple-tinted glasses to match her backdrop.

The model recently headed out of town with two close friends. She’s already back in Los Angeles, and was seen wearing some athletic wear, according to the Daily Mail. This included a gray crop tank and some tight black leggings. She was heading to the gym as usual, as Ben continues his rehab for alcohol addiction.

Although some people have been critical of Ben leaving rehab daily to work out at home, insiders are reporting that he’s doing well, detailed the Inquisitr. The actor completed 30 days of rehab, and has decided to continue treatment.

Meanwhile, Shauna’s been spotted playing flip cup with alcohol, and also used a hashtag about whiskey in one of the photos from the weekend trip. However, the model at one point did suggest that she might be trying out sobriety when she posted a screenshot where she talked about how she would stop drinking. The tone of the text was questionable though, and it was hard to know if she was joking about it or not.

The effect of Shauna’s drinking on Ben’s recovery is something that’s been on many people’s minds. Although every relationship is different, an article by the U.S. News & World Report suggests that it’s a common issue in relationships.

“For many people, getting sober is complicated by the fact that they have a spouse or significant other who drinks or uses drugs, often abusively, experts of alcoholism and addiction say.”

In these cases, Dr. Shanthi Mogali suggested that “The partner who continues to drink may put his or her loved one’s recovery at risk without intending to.”