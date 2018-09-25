Tamron Hall’s New Daytime Talk Show To Debut In Fall 2019

The veteran news journalist will bring her unique point of view back to network TV.

Today show fans that have been wondering what former co-host Tamron Hall has been up to will be happy to learn that she will soon be back on network television on a daily basis — she is getting her very own daytime talk show.

Hall’s new series will be syndicated, but air on many ABC stations starting in the fall of 2019, reported Deadline.

“We’re excited to bring Tamron Hall to our ABC Owned Stations next fall and are confident she’ll be a unique and welcome voice in daytime,” said Wendy McMahon, the president of ABC Owned Television Stations Group.

“Tamron is refreshingly authentic and approachable. She genuinely cares about people, their struggles, and their triumphs. We know she’ll connect with our audiences in a personal and positive way.”

The title of the 48-year-old’s show and what time slot it will air in have yet to be announced, but Deadline said that the series could possibly replace the Rachael Ray Show or Right This Minute.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the ABC Owned Television Stations Group to bring our show — which will aim to showcase real joy and laughter, as well as inspiration in the face of adversity — to audiences across the country,” said Hall.

“Having grown up professionally as a local news reporter and anchor, I know that it’s vital to tell stories that reflect local communities. I couldn’t be more humbled to return to daytime television backed by such a phenomenal team at an iconic company. The best daytime TV is the kind where you listen before you talk, and with my partners at Disney|ABC, that’s what we’ll deliver next fall!”

She also posted a short video on her social media pages explaining her vision for the daytime series. Watch the clip below.

Hall holds a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism from Temple University, and her career started to take off when she joined Chicago’s WFLD-TV in 1997. She worked as a news reporter and consumer reporter before being promoted to host of the station’s three-hour show Fox News in the Morning.

The Lurling, Texas-native then joined MSNBC and NBC News in 2007 as a general reporter and fill-in anchor. In 2010, she launched NewsNation with Tamron Hall, an hour-long daily news and talk program, and, in 2014, she began to also co-anchor NBC’s Today’s Take with Natalie Morales, Al Roker, and Willie Geist. On February 1, 2017, she left both networks as her contract was set to expire — and as rumors started about Megyn Kelly taking over the 9 a.m. time slot that Today’s Take had.

She has also hosted a weekly news magazine, Investigation Discovery’s Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall, since 2013.

Hall is the second celebrity to announce a new daytime TV talk show for the fall of 2019. Last week, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was revealed that pop singer Kelly Clarkson was going to be headlining her own chatfest for NBC.