Soccer fans attending the L.A. Galaxy game on Sunday night against the Seattle Sounders at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles were treated to a special rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner,” sung by 7-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja.

As reported by Fox News, the little girl belted out the U.S. national anthem with all the confidence in the world, and the pipes to back it up.

Tjandrawidjaja had competed in a competition — the #GalaxySocial Day Instagram Anthem contest — to have the honor to sing the national anthem before the game, and was announced as the winner shortly before she took to the field to demonstrate her singing ability.

The L.A. Galaxy official Twitter account shared the video of the 7-year-old’s performance, captioning it aptly to describe her vocal talents.

“MUST-WATCH: 7-year-old @MaleaEmma delivers one of the best national anthem performances in @StubHubCenter history.”

The two-minute video clip already has almost 37,000 likes, and has been retweeted over 11,000 times. In the footage, the adorable Tjandrawidjaja can be seen proudly wearing her L.A. Galaxy supporters jersey as well, and showing the kind of passion that is required when it comes to singing the national anthem in front of a huge crowd and television audience.

MUST-WATCH: 7-year-old @MaleaEmma delivers one of the best national anthem performances in @StubHubCenter history.

After the game, the LA Galaxy team also tweeted a number of photos of the little girl during her performance, dubbing her a “Club Legend” in the caption. They also retweeted their own video of her singing, captioning it, “We can’t stop watching.”

Others who shared the video include soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who plays for the L.A. Galaxy team. Seattle Sounders, who ultimately lost the encounter 3-0, also called her “fantastic” after her performance.

During her rendition, photos were captured of some of the team watching her sing, and the expression on their faces truly says it all.

Plenty of people also commented on the video of Tjandrawidjaja on Twitter.

“Yeah @MaleaEmma!! Crushed it! You are so good!” Marie Hui said, and International Champions Cup wrote, “What an incredible performance, @MaleaEmma! We would love to have you performing at next year’s International Champions Cup!” USA Sevens Rugby also offered her another gig at next year’s Las Vegas Sevens to be hosted in March.

Another woman added that despite being British, Tjandrawidjaja actually brought a tear to her eye.

How is there enough air in that little diaphragm?

Tjandrawidjaja replied to a number of the comments, thanking everyone for their kind words and support, and happily accepting other offers for future singing opportunities.