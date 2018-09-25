‘DWTS’ Season 27 Premiere Recap: Two Couples Tie For First Place, A ‘Bachelorette’ Fan-Favorite Finds Trouble

The first Season 27 'Dancing with the Stars' performances are over and the first sets of scores from the judges have been awarded

The dancers took to the dance floor for the first time in Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars on Monday night and it was quite the night of performances. There were high expectations heading into this DWTS premiere and several couples definitely stood out from the pack. Unfortunately, a few pairs really struggled as well.

TVLine broke down the first performances from Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars premiere. As many people had expected, DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold were impressive and they closed the show with a fantastic performance. Their cha cha earned them a score of 23 points and it was a great way to close the show.

Tinashe is another DWTS contestant this fall who is expected to perform well and she also scored 23 points, putting her in a tie with DeMarcus for first place. Plenty of Dancing with the Stars fans have been buzzing about the potential Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace seems to have, and sure enough, he had a great first outing with partner Cheryl Burke. Juan Pablo and Cheryl landed just behind DeMarcus and Tinashe with a score of 22.

Alexis Ren also had a solid first performance, earning 21 points in her first dance with partner Alan Bersten. After that, there is a bit of a cluster. Milo Manheim and Bobby Bones tied one another with 20 points each and then Mary Lou Retton came in with 19 points.

The score of 18 seemed a popular one with the judges during this Dancing with the Stars premiere, as four couples tied with that score. Evanna Lynch, Danelle Umstead, John Schneider, and Nancy McKeon all fell into that group.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who is injured and had to follow Juan Pablo’s performance, managed just a 17 and sadly, “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise snagged last place on the leaderboard with only 14 points.

All of the pairs will be back to dance again on Tuesday night, but one couple will be eliminated before Night 2 wraps. While Joe and partner Jenna Johnson have the fewest points, PureDWTS suggests that they’ll probably be safe this week due to the large fan bases likely voting for them.

Who does seem most at risk of heading home? Some might think that Nikki is in fairly grave danger with partner Gleb Savchenko, and numerous oddsmakers were suggesting that John and partner Emma Slater would likely be facing elimination right away. Fans seemed to enjoy the DWTS premiere and it is clear that Season 27 will be a strong one. Stay tuned for Dancing with the Stars spoilers as the season moves forward and don’t forget to vote for your favorite to ensure they get to stay in the competition.