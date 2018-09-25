5 Times Millie Bobby Brown Dressed Better Than All Of Us

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t just the quintessential star on Netflix’s hit show, “Stranger Things,” she’s also a fashion icon with an impeccable eye for style. Seriously, the fourteen-year-old dresses better than most adults on a daily basis and people are taking notice. While her style has been critiqued for being too mature for her age, most of her fans think the young starlet can dress however she pleases. With over 17.5 million Instagram followers, she is an idol for a lot of young kids (and even adults). Her acting talents paired with her fashion sense put her over the top as one of the world’s most favorite child stars.

Giorgio Armani even addressed the teen’s style after working with her two years ago, “Working with Millie Bobby Brown was really inspiring, because she is mature far beyond her 13 years,” Glamourreports. Her looks are thoughtful, chic, and fashionable. The attention to detail is what sets Millie apart as no look of hers ever looks thrown together or sloppy.

At this point, the world has seen some of Mille Bobby Brown’s iconic looks over and over. But what about more recently? In the last few months alone, the star has continued to prove she is a force to be reckoned with in both the television and fashion industry.

So in no particular order, here are five times Millie Bobby Brown outdressed every single adult in the room (in the last few months).

1. Millie Bobby Brown wore this sick denim dress to New York Fashion Week earlier this month. The star’s attendance shocked literally no one as she paired the short-sleeve denim dress with an orange turtleneck. Orange and blue? Two colors that are opposite of each other on the color wheel which means they totally go together in unexpected ways. Millie finished the look with a pair of orange combat-style boots.

2. Denim on denim. The 1980’s are making a comeback in recent trends and Millie Bobby Brown is all about it (even though she wasn’t born until the early 2000’s but hey, we’ll let it slide since she stars in a show that takes place in the 80’s). With skinny shades and to-die-for kicks, Millie looks like she just walked off a magazine spread from 1987.

3. Playful in pink. It’s hard to understand why some might peg Millie’s style as “too mature” when she has also been known to wear bows in her hair and sweatshirts as dresses. She’s channeling Ariana Grande in this photo taken back in early September and we are here for it.

4. She loves her space-buns and Spice Girls! No wonder, considering the star had to buzz her hair off for her role in “Stranger Things”. Now that it’s grown back, we’re sure to see more fun styles from her.

5. This year’s Emmy Awards may have done poorly in ratings but that certainly isn’t because of Millie’s presence. Her charisma and maturity shown through as she presented an award in a darling pink floral gown. She finished the look with a pair of black sunglasses.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Millie Bobby Brown (L) and Emilia Clarke speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter / Getty

So there you have it. Five times Millie Bobby Brown continued to floor us with her astounding sense of fashion. However, it’s not just the clothes that set Millie apart. With grace and poise beyond her years, the teenager knows how to carry herself in any outfit. Style, after all, is not about clothing. It’s about presenting the outfit. And with grace and poise beyond her years, we’re sure to see Millie Bobby Brown’s seamless evolution into a timeless style icon in the coming decades.