Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Not Having Wedding At Hillsong Church In Australia, ‘Gosip Cop’ Reports

Justin Bieber is routinely the subject of tabloid speculation and that hasn’t changed now that he’s engaged to model/television personality Hailey Baldwin. There are lots of rumors about the wedding including a claim that it will take place at the Hillsong Church in Australia.

But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop, is on the case and they report that this story is untrue.

As Gossip Cop reports, NW Magazine alleges that Bieber and Baldwin are planning to host their nuptials down under.

“It would be really meaningful for them to be wed in the church that started it all. Not to mention Hillsong bosses must be absolutely salivating at having them marry in their main church,” an alleged source said. “They’ll be sure to bend over backwards and make sure Justin and Hailey get the wedding of their dreams.”

Gossip Cop notes that Justin Bieber has been affiliated with the Hillsong Church for years. Bieber was seen going to church services with his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. The gossip fact checker says that the “Baby” singer has also been to Hillsong conferences in Sydney, Australia as well.

But the site reports that they investigated the story by contacting their source in Justin Bieber’s camp who said that the rumors are untrue.

The NW article claims that Hillsong Church was the church “that started it all” proably because Hailey and Justin were photographed at one of their services a couple of years ago. But Gossip Cop reports that the couple have attended services at other Christian organizations like the Churchome Church

The Inquisitr previously reported that Gossip Cop recently debunked another rumor about the Baldwin/Bieber relationship namely that Hailey is pregnant with Justin’s child.

In Touch published the article spreading the rumor but Gossip Cop also checked with their Bieber source who said that the claim was false.

Furthermore, Baldwin was seen with a glass of wine as the couple spent time together in Italy.

According to a relationship timeline published by Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber met in 2009, after her father Stephen Baldwin introduced them. There’s actually a Vine video of the introduction which Justin retweeted in 2016. Ironically, in 2011, Hailey tweeted her support for Selena Gomez and Bieber’s relationship.

“I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word,” she wrote.

Fast forward to July 2018 when Hailey Baldwin confirmed the two were engaged to be married with a post on Instagram.

“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly,” Justin wrote in the caption. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity, letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”