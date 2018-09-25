WWE Rumors: Shield Breakup Gets Teased On ‘Monday Night Raw’ Segment

Could Dean Ambrose's long-rumored heel turn finally be in the works?

When The Shield reunited last year, it was injuries that forced them to break up after just a few months together, as Dean Ambrose spent over half a year recovering from shoulder surgery and Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were mostly given separate storylines. If the latest storyline twists are any indication, the faction’s current reunion might be a similarly short one, as WWE might have serious plans of finally turning Ambrose heel.

As recapped by WrestlingNews.co, Ambrose’s heel turn was teased when the villainous faction of Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman confronted The Shield on this week’s Monday Night Raw and tried to “stir things up.” Ziggler emphasized how Ambrose is the only Shield member without a championship belt, having “nothing” while Reigns and Rollins currently hold the Universal and Intercontinental Championships respectively. This was followed up by a promo from McIntyre, where he accused the other two Shield members of not appreciating Ambrose’s contributions as they should.

Later on in the segment, Ziggler referred to Ambrose as “disposable,” suggesting that it didn’t take long for Rollins to find a new tag team partner in Jason Jordan after Ambrose suffered a shoulder injury late last year.

Although tonight’s segment on Monday Night Raw did a lot to tease that The Shield might be breaking up soon, the faction’s reunion last month was a surprise in itself for many fans. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose came to Roman Reigns’ aid on the August 20 episode of Monday Night Raw, preventing Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and igniting a rivalry that eventually saw Strowman turn heel and align himself with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

As The Shield are set to face the Ziggler/McIntyre/Strowman stable at WWE’s Super Show-Down event in Melbourne on October 6, WWE has another week or so to continue teasing the former group’s disbandment ahead of the show. But as far as the chances of a Dean Ambrose heel turn are concerned, Cageside Seats speculated that he might be too obvious a choice at this point to switch allegiance. Bleacher Report, on the other hand, wrote earlier this month that Ambrose is still likely to turn heel, but will most likely do so at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November.

“[Monday Night Raw] needs a top bad guy and Ambrose is the best option. He can make the transition without changing anything about his character, and he has enough history with most of the other main eventers to create several long-term storylines heading into 2019,” wrote Bleacher Report‘s Chris Mueller.

Regardless of who’s turning heel and when, the seeds of discontent have been sown, as storylines are now pointing to The Shield’s weeks, if not days, being numbered, despite their track record as one of WWE’s most successful stables of all time.