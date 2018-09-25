The Duchess of Sussex visited the school with Prince Harry

Obviously, Prince Harry knows that his wife Meghan Markle has game, but she proved it to a gym full of people today while dressed in heels. The Duchess of Sussex showed her competitive spirit as she had a shoot off with the duke at Loughborough University.

PageSix says that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the university to meet members of the Royal Foundation’s Coach Core and showed that she’s no stranger to a basketball court and that stilettos didn’t stop her from shooting hoops in style.

“Despite being slightly overdressed for the occasion in a navy asymmetrical Oscar de la Renta top ($2,290), black Altuzarra trousers ($795) and Aquazzura pumps ($590), the former Suits star barely broke a sweat.”

It brings to mind the saying that Ginger Rodgers did everything Fred Astaire did, but backward and in heels.

TVNZ said that despite the four-inch heel handicap, Markle’s team just lost the shootout 2-3. Harry and Meghan were at the school to hand out awards and diplomas for those who were graduating from the program that trains people from ages 16-24 who want to become sports coaches. Along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, other professional athletes like basketball star David Robinson joined in on the netball fun.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed their athletic skills Monday at the Coach Core Awards, where they recognized young people training to be sports coaches. https://t.co/CHH4XZZfdp pic.twitter.com/ctsW09nDe2 — ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2018

Prince Harry spoke to the crowd about how sports crosses all barriers to help people.

“Sports does not discriminate but lack of support and barriers to access do which is why the role of Coach Core fostering raw talent is absolutely vital.”

A grant was given to the organization to allow Coach Core to double its size within the next three years.

This event seemed like a lot more fun than the family trouble that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with lately with the Markle clan. Between the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister Samantha and their father, Thomas Markle, the couple has been stressed out and have put up a wall of silence when it comes to the family.

A source close to Duchess Meghan says that Thomas and Samantha Markle have pushed things too far with all of their publicity seeking.

“Meghan doesn’t think it’s a fair game between her father and the media so she’s not going to engage in it or instruct anyone on her behalf to set the record straight. There have always been fears over his vulnerability. Now he’s got himself into a cycle of talking publicly. It’s very sad.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to work together as a team at a variety of charity and social functions.