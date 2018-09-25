Vicki Gunvalson And Steve Lodge Won’t Get Engaged Unless The ‘RHOC’ Star Buys The Ring, Claims Co-Star

Will Steve Lodge ever pop the question?

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge have been facing relationship rumors for weeks, and on Monday, September 24, ahead of the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, their romance was once against targeted by one of their co-stars.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Kelly Dodd suggested that Gunvalson and her boyfriend wouldn’t be getting engaged anytime soon — unless the longtime reality star was willing to pay for her own engagement ring.

“Unless she buys herself her own ring, which she probably will do,” Dodd joked about a potential wedding between Gunvalson and Lodge. “And plans the wedding and pays for it herself, then he might say yes.”

“I feel like he’s hiding something because, it’s funny to me, he didn’t want to be on the show,” Dodd said of the ex-police officer.

According to Dodd, Lodge didn’t initially want to be a part of The Real Housewives of Orange County because he wasn’t getting paid to appear. As she explained, he used to complain about his lack of a Bravo TV paycheck again and again before suddenly joining Gunvalson on the series.

“Now all of a sudden he’s on Cameo, he’s on all social media,” Dodd continued.

As Us Weekly revealed, Cameo is a website where fans can go to buy videos personalized for them by their favorite reality stars and other actors and actresses.

Dodd went on to reveal that Lodge is now referring to himself as a “public figure,” and when it comes to his social media pages, he’s quite active with keeping his fans and followers in the loop with his life.

Kelly Dodd continued on to Us Weekly by addressing Vicki Gunvalson’s recent comments on Watch What Happens Live, which suggested Dodd would only date someone if he “has money.”

“Yeah, called me a gold digger, and said I left a millionaire, I’m trying to find a billionaire. Well, let me know where I can find a billionaire. I’ll jump on that,” Dodd joked. “It’s like, I’m not even looking for anyone. I’m like, ‘Do I have a boyfriend? I don’t want a boyfriend. I don’t want to have anybody to answer to. I want to come and go when I … I’ve been tied down for so long, like my whole life, I just want to figure out me.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.