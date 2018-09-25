Kazakhstani Pedophile Set To Make History As First To Be Chemically Castrated

As of January 1, 2018, Kazakhstan passed a law in which it would become suitable punishment for someone found guilty of sex crimes against a minor to be castrated. Now the first man to undergo the procedure will face his fate.

The unnamed man from the region of Turkestan will be the first to be chemically castrated for his crimes under the controversial new law, per Unilad. The injections will be supervised by the health ministry.

When the procedure is done, Turkestan will also be the first region in the country where the new law has been taken into full effect. The change to the law came with a whole host of other “legislative amendments aimed at protecting the rights of the child.”

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has allocated nearly $27,000 for a total of 2,000 castrations to be carried out on those who have sexually harmed a child in any way.

Vice Minister of Healthcare Lyazzat Aktayeva announced that the first chemical castration would take place after an application was brought to the courts for its use.

“From January 1 2018, the order of the Ministry of Healthcare on the use and rules to use chemical castration has entered into force. Accordingly, it can be applied by a court decision. Funds are already allocated from the rebulican budget. As of today, one application for the use chemical castration by a court decision has already been received.”

Paedophile in Kazakhstan to be chemically castrated under new law – https://t.co/q7AZN42Fcv pic.twitter.com/OLE7Xe5utX — TheNationalNews (@NationalUKNews) September 24, 2018

The law applies to anyone over the age of 18, and is designed to prevent pedophile attacks on minors with the threat of the harsh new punishment. These procedures will take place either in prisons or in health care facilities, and will always be overseen by the health ministry. Offenders may also be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for sex crimes against children.

This new legislation states that “the use of compulsory medical measures in the form of chemical castration is carried out on the basis of a court decision in order to prevent the state of decompensation in persons suffering from a disorder of sexual preference.”

Senator Byrganym Aitimova has stated that the castration is only temporary, and involves a once-off injection designed to prevent men from being able to commit any sexual violence. It is reported that Cyproterone – a steroidal anti-androgen created for treating cancer – is the drug being used for the castrations.

Chemical castration is only temporary, and will not prevent future attacks in the long-run. Some have raised concern that chemical castration is not good enough, and more drastic measures need to be taken in the form of humane surgical castration.

Kazakhstan Paedophile To Be Chemically Castrated With New Punishment https://t.co/wvFyBTVzB5 pic.twitter.com/DU8S7CaYDi — Hammametnow (@hammametnow) September 24, 2018

“This method does not work 100 percent. Some patients continue to experience sexual desire despite the hormonal changes. Moreover, the erectile functions of pedophiles are suppressed only while they are taking the medication, but after the course of treatment, they return to normal,” doctor Mikhail Zakharchenko said.

The new law was likely passed as a result of child sex crime numbers nearly doubling in the past four years.

Ministry of Internal Affairs Administrative Police juvenile police department head Asset Ospanov has claimed pedophiles in Kazakhstan have a 70 percent relapse rate.