‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, Sept. 22: Billy’s Intervention Disaster!

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, September 22, brings unexpected bonding between Victor and Jack. Plus, Billy gets blindsided by an intervention and Mattie gets arrested!

Jill (Jess Walton) showed up in Genoa City just in time to participate in her son Billy’s (Jason Thompson) intervention. Never mind that most of the people at the gathering didn’t have Billy’s best interest at heart — looking at you Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). However, Traci (Beth Maitland) insisted on the intervention instead of simply taking over as head of Jabot and ousting a spiraling Billy. Traci knows he has an illness, and she wants to help Billy get back on the wagon again.

Billy instantly wanted to leave because he felt ambushed, but Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) talked him into staying. Ultimately, Abby (Melissa Ordway), Jack (Peter Bergman), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) also participated and told Billy that they love him and simply want him to get better. While Billy didn’t appear to take much of the situation seriously, Jill reminded her son that he tends to self-sabotage himself when his life is going well. What could be better than being on top of his game at Jabot professionally and having a good relationship with Phyllis? Apparently gambling. Billy didn’t appreciate when Phyllis noted that gambling seemed to be more stressful than fun since Billy has been losing.

Ultimately, Billy felt the intervention was more about the family ousting him at Jabot and less about his well being despite the fact that they told him they wanted him to go to rehab and get better.

Today on #YR, Victor bonds with Jack, Jill returns home, and Billy spirals out of control. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/DBV3mcu9v4 pic.twitter.com/e2Ywk7Epuh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 24, 2018

Speaking of an intervention, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) may need to intervene for Mattie (Lexi Stevenson) before things get too out of hand. Mattie never showed up to go visit Lily, which irked Cane, but she texted she’d meet them at the prison. However, her appearance at the prison wasn’t exactly what either parent expect. Mattie got herself arrested for chaining herself to the gates of Walworth and demanding Lily’s release. Oh boy — that’s not exactly the way to accomplish anything positive for Lily. Thankfully Christine (Lauralee Bell) didn’t press charges, and Matti said she didn’t regret her actions.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) unexpectedly bonded when they both toasted to hoping that they were not brothers. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also wanted the DNA results to indicate that these two important men in her life are not related. Later Nate (Brooks Darnell) arrived with the results, but he didn’t open them.

