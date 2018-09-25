Brett Kavanaugh’s Wife Gets Viral Attention For ‘Look’ She Gave When He Claimed He Was Virgin Through College

Ashley Kavanaugh stood by her man after new allegations of sexual assault.

Ashley Kavanaugh looked like she didn’t quite believe it when her husband said in a Fox News interview that he had been a virgin through high school and college, and the “look” from the Supreme Court nominee’s wife is now getting viral attention.

Brett Kavanaugh sat down with his wife for an interview on Monday to address the number of allegations that he sexually assaulted women in high school and college. Kavanaugh, whose appointment to the Supreme Court appeared to be nearly certain just a week ago, told Martha MacCallum that he was a virgin through high school and “many years after.”

That was what prompted the look from Ashley Kavanaugh, a side-eye that didn’t escape the notice of the internet. The picture of Ashley’s reaction spread across social media, with many noting that they felt the same reaction when he offered his virginity as proof that he did not try to sexually assault any of the women who claimed he did. Many shared the image on Twitter while expressing their own disbelief at his claim.

Her words told a different story, however. In the interview, Ashley Kavanaugh stood by her husband and said she did not believe the allegations against him were true.

She also said that the family has received death threats and that the attention is affecting their young daughters.

“It’s very difficult to have these conversations with your children, which we’ve had to have,” Ashley Kavanaugh said. “But they know Brett and they know the truth and we told them at the very beginning of this process, ‘This will be not fun sometimes. You’re going to hear things. People feel strongly and you need to know that and just remember, you know your dad.’ ”

After the initial allegation from Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in high school, a Yale University classmate came forward this weekend to say that Kavanaugh also exposed himself to her at a drunken party during their freshman year of college.

The allegation was detailed in a report from the New Yorker, which also contained some corroboration from other classmates who say they knew of the incident and others who defended Kavanaugh, saying he was not capable of such behavior.

Ashley Kavanaugh isn’t the only one standing by the embattled Supreme Court nominee. Brett Kavanaugh said during the Fox News interview that President Donald Trump called him on Monday to say that “he’s standing by me.”