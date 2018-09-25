‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, September 25: Victor And Jack’s Shocking DNA Results!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 25 brings shocking results in Victor and Jack’s DNA test, and Summer tests the length of Mariah’s patience.

Jack (Peter Bergman) gets news on his paternity, according to She Knows Soaps. Victor (Eric Braeden) wants to rip up the envelope without ever even looking at the test’s findings. However, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) talks him out of it.

Ultimately, they open the envelope, and Victor and Jack are not a match! After all this buildup, Jack still doesn’t know who his father is, but both men are relieved to find out they aren’t related. Of course, all this news brings up a lot of questions. The first is, can the test be trusted? This is Genoa City, and DNA results have often been faked. Also, it begs the question of if Jack’s DNA test that showed he wasn’t an Abbott was somehow wrong. Perhaps Jack doesn’t even need to keep searching for his father because this whole thing has been a wild goose chase and he is actually John Abbott’s son.

With the test results in, Matt (Richard Gleason) says goodbye to Genoa City. However, before that happens, Victor makes amends with Matt. They both promise to keep in touch with each other better than they have in the past. They don’t want to let Albert Miller haunt them forever and prevent them from being family.

Today on #YR, Victor bonds with Jack, Jill returns home, and Billy spirals out of control. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/DBV3mcu9v4 pic.twitter.com/e2Ywk7Epuh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 24, 2018

In that vein, Victor hopes that his children won’t remember him in such a negative light. That could be a tall order for some of Victor’s children, though. After all, Victor did try to take Christian away from Nick (Joshua Morrow), and that’s just one of many shocking things he’s done to one of his children. Even so, he’s seems to think he’s not a monster like Albert Miller.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is tested by Summer (Hunter King) at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) ultra fabulous bridal shower. Mariah goes all out for the special event, and the women have a stylist and a party bus to enjoy before hitting the Dive Bar. It should be a night of fantastic fun, but Summer cannot help snarking her way through it.

On a night that should be filled with excitement about true love and lasting marriage, Summer goes to great lengths to discuss other women and the fact that marriages often fail. That attitude is nearly more than Mariah can handle after all her hard work to give her mom a special night to remember.