NBA News: LeBron James Welcomes Anthony Davis To The Family — New Orleans Pelicans Not Worried

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are a lot closer now, but the Pelicans don't seem concerned.

When Anthony Davis fired his longtime agent and it became known that he would sign with the agent that represents LeBron James, the rumors began to swirl. Now, Davis has officially made the transition to Klutch Sports Group and the speculation has started up again throughout the NBA channels. Things became even more heated on social media when James welcomed Davis “to the family,” but the Pelicans really aren’t concerned that their star is actually going anywhere.

The official website of the NBA even announced the signing of Davis to Klutch Sports as it is a pretty big deal. Davis will now have Rich Paul as his agent and he is the same man who is the agent for LeBron James, who is now a member of the roster of the Los Angeles Lakers.

If no trade ends up happening before his current contract runs out, Anthony Davis could become a free agent in the summer of 2020. If that ends happening, the New Orleans Pelicans are likely going to offer him a max extension of $230 million over five years as they know the talent he is and will be.

Either way, there are going to be a lot of rumors until that time and LeBron James is helping fuel them with his social media accounts.

The Brow and The King are now under the guidance of the same agent, but will they ever be on the same team together? As Bleacher Report pointed out, Bill Simmons certainly believes that it is pretty much inevitable.

As I said a few weeks ago – just start selling the Davis/Lakers jerseys now. https://t.co/26bEBFsOot — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 23, 2018

The New Orleans Pelicans had media day on Monday, and of course, the subject of him signing with Klutch Sports came up. With that, the rumors of wanting to be traded away or play somewhere else were brought up to Davis, but he wasn’t going to entertain that kind of talk.

As reported by Fox Sports, the 25-year-old All-Star said he wasn’t overly concerned with any of that right now. He’s focused on having his team, the New Orleans Pelicans, advance to the next level and making them better as a whole.

“I’m here. I want to focus on winning this year with the squad that we have. We have a good squad.”

Anthony Davis said that his reason for changing agents is to help him become an even more dominant force in the NBA. He said that he thought it was the right move for his career at this time. The New Orleans Pelicans star thought a “change was necessary,” and now, it’s time to prepare for the upcoming season. LeBron James welcoming him to the family was merely a Klutch Sports thing, but many feel a team-up in Los Angeles could still happen in the future.