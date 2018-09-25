‘RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Tells All About Kelly Dodd’s Divorce, Claims It Wasn’t Michael’s Decision To Split

Vicki Gunvalson claims it wasn't Michael Dodd who wanted out of their marriage.

Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd have been at odds for months due to Gunvalson’s decision to stay close to Kelly’s now-ex-husband, Michael, post-split. However, on tonight’s new episode The Real Housewives of Orange County, a whole new issue arises.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode shared by People magazine on September 24, Tamra Judge opens up about Vicki and Kelly’s feud, claiming Kelly is upset with Vicki because her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, told press it was Kelly’s own decision to call it quits on her marriage to Michael.

“Steve said that Kelly left him, and she said it was 100 percent mutual between the two of them,” Tamra explained to the ladies. “They both decided they were going to [divorce].”

However, according to Vicki, that most definitely wasn’t the case. Instead, she insisted, Michael wanted to stay married to Kelly.

“[Kelly] was always yelling at him. She didn’t like him,” Vicki alleged.

In her cast confessional, Vicki told Bravo cameras that the relationship between Kelly and Michael was “terribly volatile” and accused Kelly of being constantly mean to her now-ex-husband.

Kelly and Michael got married in 2006 after dating for two years and initially split in 2012. Then, after deciding to stay married, the couple attempted to make it work but ultimately chose to end their marriage last year. Since then, they’ve been attempting to civilly co-parent their daughter, 12-year-old Jolie.

“I just realized my parents’ relationship wasn’t healthy, and mine isn’t either,” she told People Now after the split. “My daughter isn’t happy with us — I mean, she’s happy that we’re divorcing. It’s better for her. She’s actually really happy.”

Following Kelly Dodd’s divorce, her one-time friend Vicki Gunvalson enjoyed a double date with her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, Kelly’s estranged husband, Michael Dodd, and another woman. Right away, her relationship with Vicki became extremely strained and during The Real Housewives of Orange County, they were seen screaming at one another over the issue.

“You’re my friend,” Kelly told Vicki earlier this season. “I’m getting all these text messages and everything that you hooked up Michael and you didn’t tell me? … You’ve gone out with them a couple times? And you never told me? Why would you not tell me?”

According to Kelly, Vicki majorly broke girl code when she went out with Michael and the other woman but according to Vicki, she did nothing wrong.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, and their co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.