James Roche: Yale Roommate Says Brett Kavanaugh ‘Capable’ Of Sexual Assault Alleged In ‘New Yorker’ Article

James Roche, who roomed with Brett Kavanaugh at Yale University in 1983, told a local TV station that the Supreme Court nominee was a heavy drinker who could have committed a sexual assault.

James Roche, a college roommate of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at Yale University in 1983, told San Francisco television station KGO on Monday that he believes Kavanaugh at the time was “capable” of committing the sexual assault described in a Sunday New Yorker magazine article by another of Kavanaugh’s Yale classmates, Deborah Ramirez.

In the New Yorker article by Pulitzer-Prize-winning reporters Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer, Ramirez — now 53 years old and living in Boulder, Colorado — alleges that “Kavanaugh had exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

Kavanaugh denied the allegation as a “smear” and, in a Fox News interview on Monday, claimed that the incident described by Ramirez never took place. An excerpt from Kavanaugh’s Fox News interview appears below on this page.

“I never did any such thing,” Kavanaugh told the network. “The other people alleged to be there don’t recall any such thing. If such a thing had happened, it would have been the talk of campus.”

But in an interview with KGO reporter Wayne Freedman, who quoted Roche on Twitter, Kavanaugh’s Yale roommate said that though he was not aware of the incident, he found Ramirez’s account believable, and that Kavanaugh as he knew him in 1983 was “capable” of the sexual assault.

“I believe her to be unusually honest and straightforward,” Roche told Freedman. “I cannot imagine her making this up. Based on my time with Brett, I believe that he and his social circle were capable of the actions that Debbie described.”

Roche, who is now the CEO of a San Francisco technology firm, added that Kavanaugh at that time was “a notably heavy drinker, even by the standards of the time, and that he became aggressive and belligerent when he was very drunk.”

He also described Ramirez, whom he called “exceptionally honest, with a trusting manner,” as an outsider who would have been overly eager to “fit in” at Yale.

“She felt that everyone at Yale was very rich, very smart and very sophisticated and that as a Puerto Rican woman from a less privileged background she was an outsider. Her response was to try hard to make friends and get along,” Roche said.

Also on Monday, as the Inquisitr reported, two new sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh surfaced. One was confirmed by investigators in Montgomery County, Maryland, where Kavanaugh attended high school, and where Palo Alto University Professor Christine Blasey Ford alleges that he sexually assaulted her.

The other, also reported by the Inquisitr, was made by lawyer Michael Avenatti, who says that he represents a client with “credible” information about Kavanaugh, and that the now-Supreme Court nominee “would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them.”