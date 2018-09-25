Rita Ora Teases New Photo Shoot With Sultry Snaps On Instagram

Rita Ora posted outtakes from a photo shoot today, teasing her fans with a series of sultry black and white pictures. While she didn’t reveal what the shoot was for, she confessed that she couldn’t wait for the official photos to come out, so it sounds like it’s something high-profile.

In each of the photos, Ora is shot in extreme closeup. In one picture she is staring seductively at the camera and in the other one her eyes are closed.

Her fans showered her with compliments in the comments section of the post.

“I’m always so proud of you and your Talent and I am hoping to see you next year for tour!” one fan wrote. “Thank you for always making me happier and btw you look like a goddess in these photos! Love you millions!!!!!”

“We love and support you @ritaora,” another follower commented.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this year Rita Ora joined the roster at Kate Moss’ modeling agency. The 27-year-old singer made the announcement on her Instagram with a photo of herself and the legendary supermodel.

“Dream Team. Excited to announce that I am now at @katemossagency,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Ora was previously represented by Next Model Management, but they parted ways because of an alleged rocky business relationship.

A purported “industry insider” told The Sun that Ora was unprofessional when she was signed to Next. According to the source, the “R.I.P” singer was late to photoshoots and blew budgets.

Ora recently announced that she will be releasing a new album in November named Phoenix. This will be her first album since her 2012 debut, Ora. Last week she unveiled a new song and video for a single from the project called “Let You Love Me.”

In an Instagram post on Monday, she declared that the single is performing well with 2.6 million views on YouTube and 2.4 million streams on Spotify. She also said that the song is No. 3 on iTunes and No. 15 on Apple Music.

“‘Let You Love Me’ has had a bigger opening weekend than ANY song I’ve ever released!” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Ritabots are the best fandom… thank u all so much!! #PHOENIX”

Ora told Capital FM that the songs on Phoenix document her evolution as a woman in the years that followed the release of her first album.

“My second album will be out in November, it’s called ‘Phoenix’ and I’m really excited about it,” Ora said. “It’s just, for me, such a journey, the ups and downs of this album you’ll really feel in the record.”