‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’s Gina Kirschenheiter Stays Close To Husband Matthew After Divorce Filing

Gina Kirschenheiter and Matthew will always be close friends.

Gina Kirschenheiter no longer wants to be married to Matthew, but for the sake of their young family, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has remained close to her estranged husband.

On September 24, Romper shared a report in which they confirmed Gina and Matthew had remained close post-split and said they continue to spend time as a family. In fact, during a recent episode of the Bravo TV reality series, Gina said that while she and Matthew are no longer in love with one another, they continue to be really “good friends” as they raise their three kids.

Gina and Matthew share three children, 6-year-old Nicholas, 4-year-old Sienna, and 3-year-old Luca.

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina said she and Matthew would be “best friends for the rest of [their] lives,” despite having grown apart in recent years. Weeks prior, during a separate episode, Gina admitted that Matthew was spending the majority of his time working in Los Angeles — and that she had no idea where his work apartment was located.

Below is a photo shared by Gina of herself, Matthew, and their kids, which also includes the newest addition to their family, a dog.

During a blog entry last week, Gina said that because she had signed on to appear on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she expected for her co-stars to have public reactions to the news of her and Matthew’s split.

“I knew the other women were going to be shocked to hear Matt and I were splitting. But the reality is they don’t know Matt or anything about our relationship, so I was surprised they had such strong opinions about my divorce,” she admitted.

Continuing on to her fans and followers in her post, Gina said she was hopeful that her co-stars would ultimately choose to be supportive of her decision, rather than judge her for choosing to end her marriage after just seven years.

As for her co-stars’ unsolicited advice, Gina said her fellow reality stars actually made her feel good about her decision to call it quits with Matthew. As she explained, their advice reassured her that she did not want to endure what they have gone through in the past and let her know it was best to split before the drama began.

To see more of Gina Kirschenheither, her family, and her marriage, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.