‘DWTS’ Odds For Season 27: Surprising ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Contestants Lead Rankings Ahead Of Premiere

How are the odds shaping up for each celebrity heading into the premiere of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27?

Fans are ready for the Season 27 premiere of Dancing with the Stars and everybody is buzzing over who will become frontrunners to win the DWTS mirror-ball trophy. The oddsmakers are throwing out their predictions and everybody will be interested to see how much these predictions shift once the contestants hit the dance floor for the first time.

Not long ago, the Inquisitr recapped how the early odds were looking for the Season 27 Dancing with the Stars contestants. In general, Tinashe was looking like a favorite, while Bobby Bones and John Schneider were looking likely to be eliminated early.

Now, depending on the resource, things seemingly have shifted somewhat. Sports Betting Dime still lists Tinashe as the favorite to win Dancing with the Stars this fall, but they have Bobby Bones right behind her. John Schneider still seems like he’s in the toughest spot to pull out a win, with Danelle Umstead, Nikki Glaser, and DeMarcus Ware near the bottom with poor odds as well.

The entertainment media site TVLine has created their own version of odds for Dancing with the Stars Season 27, and they also put Schneider as a significant longshot. They’ve got DeMarcus at 2-1 odds to win, and they rank Juan Pablo Di Pace high at 4-1 odds. Olympian Mary Lou Retton garners 6-1 odds from the site and Zombies star Milo Manheim ranks next with 8-1.

PureDWTS has weighed in with their thoughts, and fans know that they’ve got all of the number crunching and historical data behind them when it comes to making Dancing with the Stars predictions. They feel strongly that the official oddsmakers have vastly underestimated DeMarcus and partner Lindsay Arnold’s chances to win, and many DWTS fans would surely agree.

The site also suspects that the Vegas outlets are overestimating how well Mary Lou will do. They note that Retton may have stiff competition when it comes to the nostalgia vote, as Nancy McKeon and Schneider may pull in votes from the same pool of viewers.

Bobby might be something of a wild card, and Alexis may well have her work cut out for her with the typical DWTS viewer demographic. What the typical oddsmakers likely don’t take into consideration is who each celebrity has for a partner, and long-time fans know that this can have a major impact. For example, will Tinashe be hampered by having a brand-new pro, Brandon Armstrong, who doesn’t come into this season with the same kind of fanbase that someone like Val Chmerkovskiy has?

While some DWTS seasons seem to have a clear frontrunner right from the beginning, Season 27 doesn’t appear to be that way. There are a lot of possibilities when it comes to this cast and the pairings involved and Dancing with the Stars viewers will be anxious to see how everybody looks and how the odds shift once the first performances are finished after Monday’s premiere.