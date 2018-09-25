Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Seem Extremely ‘In Love’ Five Months After Cheating Scandal, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have seemingly moved on from their shocking cheating scandal earlier this year. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her NBA boyfriend were said to be looking so in love during their latest outing.

According to a September 24 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently hit the town together to celebrate the birthday of Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The couple were said to be beaming as they flitting around the birthday bash, and didn’t leave each other the entire night. Sources tell the outlet that they seemed very happy together, and were displaying PDA throughout the event.

“Khloe and Tristan didn’t leave each other’s sides at Jordyn’s birthday party. Khloe was all smiles, introducing Tristan to party-goers saying, ‘This is my boyfriend Tristan.’ They seemed extremely happy and in love, holding hands and always touching,” the source stated.

The insider revealed that Kardahian looked “amazing” only five months after giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson, and had a great time at the party with her baby daddy.

“She was in a great mood and very talkative and enjoyed spending time with him and her sister Kylie who looked stunning. The family all had a great time together,” the source added.

As many fans will remember, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship wasn’t always on such good terms. The NBA player was busted cheating on the reality star back in April, just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s baby girl.

Although Kardashian was said to be stunned by the cheating scandal, she decided to stand by her man, remaining in Cleveland with Thompson until the end of the NBA season. When the season ended, the couple moved back to L.A. together, where they lived in Khloe’s Calabasas mansion.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan are gearing up for another move. The pair, along with their daughter, will head back to Cleveland this month as Thompson gets back to work with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, for the start of the brand new NBA season.

“She’s far more sensitive to criticism and people’s view of her relationship when she’s in Hollywood, partly because her friends and family are constantly bringing it up and mining through social media 24/7. When she’s in Ohio it’s easier to switch that off and turn her back on negativity,” a source reportedly told Radar Online of Khloe Kardashian’s eagerness to return to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson.