Britney Spears To Give Kevin Federline ‘Thousands More’ In Child Support, Per ‘The Blast’

Raising the kids of an international pop superstar is quite costly.

Ever since Britney Spears and Kevin Federline finalized their divorce in July of 2007, he has been receiving a set amount of money from the pop superstar in child support to help care for their sons, 13-year-old Sean and 12-year-old Jayden. Earlier this year, however, he filed documents requesting more money. Now, The Blast is reporting that K-Fed has been granted his request.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer and the entertainer got married on September 18, 2004, after only dating for a couple of months. They quickly had two children, just 12 months apart, and then separated in November of 2006.

Since 2007, Federline, who at one point had sole legal and physical custody of the kids, has been given $20,000 per month in child support to cover both Sean and Jayden. He reportedly wanted the amount increased to $60,000 because as the boys are getting older, their financial needs have changed.

In May, according to another Blast piece, K-Fed stated that he makes less than one percent of what Spears does. In his legal declaration, he said that he earns about $3,000 per month by working as a DJ, “traveling to various entertainment venues around the country,” and that at 40 he can no longer make money as a dancer as he previously did.

Besides Sean and Jayden, Federline has four other children — 16-year-old Kori, 14-year-old Kaleb, 7-year-old Jordan, and 4-year-old Peyton — to care for and a wife, former volleyball player Victoria Prince.

In the documents filed, he also stated that there is “an extreme disparity between the lifestyle enjoyed by the parties’ minor children in [Spears’] home and in [Federline’s] home.” For example, he compared the sizes of their houses: Spears is a single woman with a 13,264-square-foot villa on 21 acres of land in a gated community, and he has a 2,000-square-foot home for his entire family of eight.

In July, the “Toxic” singer’s father and conservator, Jamie Spears, allegedly offered his ex-son-in-law an additional $10,000 per month — but only if he stopped the legal proceedings. But the former reality TV star was advised not to take the deal by his lawyer.

Then, in August, Spears was ordered by the courts to pay Federline $100,000 to cover all of the legal fees and expenses he has racked up.

On Sunday, September 23, sources close to the two celebs told the Blast that the former couple has reached an agreement — and Spears, who is said to be worth $56 million, has to give her ex “thousands more a month” for child support.

The insider told the media outlet that K-Fed and his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, worked out the deal with Spears’ lawyer, Laura Wasser, at her office.

Official details about what was agreed upon may never become public knowledge though because the deal is confidential.