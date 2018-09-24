John Oliver Shades Trump, Fox News, & The GOP For Supporting Kavanaugh Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver slams President Donald Trump, the Republican party, and Fox News for their support of Brett Kavanaugh. According to The Daily Beast, the satirist spoke about the sexual assault allegations leveled at Judge Brett Kavanaugh by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Oliver spoke out about the Republican party’s attempts to discredit Ford’s allegations.

“A woman named Christine Blasey Ford alleged that at a party in high school, Kavanaugh pinned her down, groped her, attempted to pull off her bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it, and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. And I know that that is graphic, but the details of these terrible allegations are really important, and they cast a chilling life on past comments [Kavanaugh] has made about his time in high school,” Oliver said.

He went on to mention Kavanaugh’s description of the environment at Georgetown Preparatory School, where he attended high school, quoting a 2015 speech in which Kavanaugh said “what happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep. That’s been a good thing for all of us.”

Oliver added that Kavanaugh has vehemently denied that the assault took place. During the confirmation hearing, he even produced a document featuring the signatures of 65 women who supported him. As Oliver mentions, the list was collected even before Ford spoke out against Kavanaugh.

The satirist went on to play a clip from Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, who blasted Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) for holding off on releasing Ford’s allegations until earlier this month.

“And Dianne: Why would you wait to even send it to the FBI? Is it because nothing in you and your [pack] of demon-rats—that’s what I said, demon-rats—Democrats’ bag of tricks was working against Kavanaugh?”

Oliver mocks Pirro for trying to “make demon-rats happen,” then showed another clip of a CNN broadcast in which a woman defended Kavanaugh by saying that his actions were common for any high school boy.

“That is a terrible thing for any high school girl to hear,” Oliver said. “And perhaps an even worse thing for a high school boy to hear, because she’s acting like assault is a natural consequence of puberty.”

Finally, Oliver brought up a tweet from President Trump, who questioned why Ford didn’t come forward with the allegations sooner.

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Oliver called the tweet insensitive and said that there are many reasons why women don’t report their sexual assault right away or at all.

“This is a conversation that we’ve been having for decades, and some people still seem to be struggling to understand this.”