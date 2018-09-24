Kate Hudson Is Ready To Go Into Labor

Kate Hudson posted an Instagram story today and inadvertently revealed that she’s ready to go into labor.

Hudson was showing her fans her copy of Reese Witherspoon’s recipe book, Whiskey In A Teacup. As the title implies, some of the recipes are for alcoholic drinks which Hudson can’t enjoy because she’s pregnant. But in the video, the Almost Famous actress openly wondered whether a shot of whiskey would move the birthing process along.

“I figure a little shot of whiskey could put me into labor,” Hudson quipped. “I’m looking for that chapter right now. How do Southern girls get labor going?”

Kate Hudson announced that she was pregnant with her third child in April of this year. This will be her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She has two other children, Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 7, with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy.

Us Weekly reports that she recently held her baby shower, an event that was attended by celebrity pals like Sara and Erin Foster. Celebrity jewelry designer, Jennifer Meyer, was also there.

According to the article, Hudson wore a white crochet number which allowed her to flaunt her growing baby belly.

Hudson, 39, revealed that she’ll be having her first girl, during her pregnancy announcement. The announcement video was actually recorded at a gender reveal party. In the clip, you can at first see Hudson, Fujikawa and her boys are holding black balloons which they later pop to unleash a shower of pink confetti and balloons

“SURPRISE!!!” Hudson wrote in the caption of the post. “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!”

She added that she’s been trying to hide the pregnancy for some time but doing so had become impossible.

“My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” she continued.

Before her pregnancy announcement, the actress told British newspaper, The Times, that she was not done having kids and was looking forward to welcoming a baby girl into her life.

She expressed that she thought a daughter would be “fun” and that the number of kids she has would depend on how many her boyfriend can handle.

“We’ll see. We’ll see how many Danny wants,” she said.

Jennifer Meyer posted a beautiful photo from Hudson’s baby shower in which the actress is surrounded by her friends and seems to be glowing.

“Today, celebrating our baby girl who’s having a baby girl” Meyer wrote in the caption. “We love you @katehudson”