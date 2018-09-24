‘Big Brother’ Alumni Jessica Graf And Cody Nickson Confirm Their Pregnancy

The 'BB19' and 'Amazing Race' contestants are welcoming their first child together!

Another Big Brother baby is on the way! After cryptic posts were shared to Jessica Graf’s and Cody Nickson’s social media pages yesterday, the BB fandom went wild speculating the couple was pregnant. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jessica shared a throwback photo to her Instagram yesterday of she and Cody at a basketball game. In the photo, Cody has his hand over Jessica’s stomach suggesting the former houseguest was pregnant.

The photo was actually taken over a year ago and when it was originally posted to Jessica’s page, rumors suggesting she was pregnant took over the comment section. Jessica shut down the rumors last year but remained silent yesterday after speculation began brewing over the re-posted photo.

On Monday afternoon, Jessica shared a new photo to her Instagram holding up a sonogram with Cody smiling behind her. The mom-to-be sported a pink tracksuit which displayed her still-flat stomach as she held Cody’s hand.

Cody also shared the news to his Instagram page, opting for a different photo than Jessica. In Cody’s new post, Jessica is donning a tight white off-the-shoulder dress and has one hand on her stomach while the other is holding a sign that says “baby mama.”

When speaking with People, Jessica admitted she found out she was pregnant on the night of The Bachelorette finale. After feeling sick, Jessica decided to take a pregnancy test in secret and put the test in her sweatshirt pocket while the results were still calculating. After jumping back into bed with Cody, Jessica forgot about the test and remembered to check it once the show had ended.

This will be the first child for Jessica and the second for Cody who also has a 6-year-old daughter.