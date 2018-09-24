Erika Jayne Confirms Lisa Vanderpump As The ‘RHOBH’ Photo Shoot Diva, Reacts To Denise Richards Joining Show

Erika Jayne is telling all about the photo shoot drama.

Erika Jayne has officially confirmed it was Lisa Vanderpump who held up a recent cast shoot for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

While chatting with E! Network’s The Daily Pop on Monday, September 24, Erika was asked if Vanderpump was the woman she and Lisa Rinna were talking about on Instagram.

“You know, facts are facts,” Erika said in response, according to a report from Reality Blurb.

In the Instagram video in question, Lisa R. was seen complaining about one of their co-stars who was refusing to come out of their dressing room and participate in a group photo shoot with the rest of the cast, including Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp.

Although Erika didn’t reveal any specific details about what led Lisa V. to sequester herself in her dressing room, away from her and the rest of the cast, she suggested Lisa V. wasn’t being a team player. As she explained, a number of the other women, including Lisa R. and Dorit, have had tough seasons and taken it “on the chin.”

“It’s an ensemble cast,” she noted.

While Erika did say that certain people tend to forget they are a part of a group, she isn’t planning to dethrone Lisa V., or anyone else.

“I’m just Erika,” she said. “Listen, everybody’s being themselves. I’m actually having a really good time. I’m enjoying myself. And it’s going to be a really good season. That’s what all this is for, to have a good time.”

Also during her interview with the E! Network’s The Daily Pop, Erika Jayne spoke out about the latest addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards.

“We did go to Denise’s wedding. She’s really nice. I really like her,” Erika said.

Earlier this month, after over a year of dating, Denise, who was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen, wed Aaron Phypers in Malibu, California. However, when it comes to Denise’s upcoming storyline for the new season, Erika couldn’t give much information about what fans should expect to see.

“I don’t know what is happening with her. I only know what I shoot, and I know that I really like her. I think she’s very cool and she has her voice and she uses it,” Erika said.

To see more of Erika Jayne and her co-stars, don’t miss the return of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 9 later this year.