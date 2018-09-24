Ireland Baldwin Says Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin ‘Bring Out The Good In Each Other’

Ireland also comments on the rumors that Hailey and Justin secretly got married.

A relationship in which both parties are able to bring out the best version of each other is perhaps what many couples would agree is a sign of a healthy, happy, and successful relationship. And according to Ireland Baldwin, her cousin, Hailey Baldwin, and Justin Bieber definitely fit the bill.

“They just bring out the good in each other, they really do,” she told Entertainment Tonight while attending the iHeart Radio Festival over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Hailey and Justin are currently gallivanting through Europe, and judging by the countless paparazzi photos, the pair is having a lovely time enjoying each other’s company. The couple has pretty much been inseparable since rekindling their romance back in June, and now that they are engaged, they’re rarely ever spotted out in public alone.

The fact that Hailey and Justin get on so well doesn’t surprise Ireland who said the couple has experienced “a lot of trial and error as individuals and together.”

“I think they do a really good job of checking each other when one desperately needs to be checked and told, ‘You’re out of line.’ I think they really, really do care about each other so much and care about what others and what their families think of them,” she added.

Not only does Ireland, 22, believe that Hailey, 21, and Justin, 24, encourage each other to put their best foot forward, but just like her stepmother and Hailey’s aunt, Hilaria Baldwin, Ireland believes that the pair are meant to be, as the couple ultimately getting engaged “was a long time coming.”

“It was meant to be a long time ago. It was just a long time coming, and we’re all like, ‘Alright, thank god, let’s move forward.’ They’re so in love and they really do a lot of good for each other, and that’s the most important thing for me, that he makes her so happy.”

Not surprisingly, the media outlet asked the model for her thoughts on the rumors that her cousin and the Canadian-born pop star secretly wed a couple weeks ago, which Ireland’s father, actor Alec Baldwin, confirmed.

“I have no idea what their situation is,” she admitted.

The latest rumor surrounding the couple is that they are currently in talks to hash the details of an apparent prenuptial agreement.

“I think they’re just taking things slow. They’re just kissing all over the world. They’re just kissing and loving and having fun, and I think people take little details and get too caught up in them, and they’re looking too hard. Just let them kiss!” Ireland went on to say.

Regardless of whether or not Justin and Hailey had a civil union, multiple sources still claim that the couple is still planning on having a wedding celebration with their family and close friends in attendance.