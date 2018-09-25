Zendaya Used a Viral “Smallfoot” Video to Remind People How to Say Her Name

Zendaya took to social media to praise popular former Viner Gabriel Gundacker for pronouncing her name properly in a recent short video he made that went viral.

Superstar actress Zendaya took to social media to give props to popular former Viner Gabriel Gundacker for pronouncing her name properly in a recent viral video.

The 22-year-old actress was reacting to 52 seconds long clip Gundacker posted online called “Zendaya is Meechee,” where he sang to posters of the upcoming film “Smallfoot,” that has garnered 4.58 million views at the time this article was written.

Gundacker doesn’t do anything crazy or complicated for the clip to go viral. He simply sings gently to the posters, singing, “Zendaya is Meechee, LeBron James is Gwangi, Danny DeVito is Dorgle, Common is Stonekeeper and Gina Rodriguez is Kolka.”

Gundacker has since dropped the clip on Soundcloud, giving fans another outlet to enjoy the catchy tune.

Stars flooded into Gundacker’s mentions, thanking him for the tune and expressing how much they enjoy that song.

Actor, writer and producer Seth Rogan dropped a simple “Thank you,” Youtuber Drew Gooden responded “you know I’m starting to think that zendaya might be meechee” and fellow former Viner Chris Melberger expressed their pleasure with the song.

Gundacker, know on Vine for his popular “guy who likes music” series of six-second videos, has clearly hit on something the public didn’t even know they needed.

Sang my name right and everything ???????????? https://t.co/1rKNc2eff9 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) September 23, 2018

This is not the first time Zendaya has taken to the internet to explain how exactly folks should pronounce her name.

The actress has been in the public eye for a long time now, bursting to stardom from her role on Disney Channel show “Shake It Up” before going on to star in high-profile films like Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” its 2019 sequel “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and the 2017 musical “The Greatest Showman.”

She’s also appeared in high-profile music videos for acts like Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

Way back in 2017, she took the time out of her busy schedule to lay out step-by-step how to pronounce it in a video: “Zen is the first syllable, then day, and then a,” she said.

“I think a lot of people see my name and think it’s more fancy than it is,” she explained at the time. “They think Zendaya like papaya. It’s just day.”

Zendaya fans were quick to point out that the actress had gone out of here way to tell everyone how her name was pronounced.

One tweeted, “I’m going to have ‘zan-DAY-a is meechee’ stuck in my head all day.”

Another tweeted, “…now that it’s gone viral more people will learn how to pronounce Zendaya properly.”