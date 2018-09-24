Drake Recovers From Flu, Returns To Tour

All of Drake’s health concerns have been taken care of and the rap superstar is ready to return to his and Migos’ Aubrey & The Three Migos tour after beating what TMZ reports as a “nasty bout of flu.”

Sources close to Drake have revealed that the Canadian rapper will make his grand return on Monday night at the tour’s stop at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Despite missing his two scheduled shows in Miami due to his illness, reports reveal that Drake landed in New Orleans on Monday morning and is ready to get the show back on the road.

After it was announced that Drake was postponing his Miami tour dates, as well as the club appearances that followed, there were originally rumors that it was related to production issues, but the rapper released a statement citing a mysterious illness, revealing that it was so serious it required medical treatment, as covered by the Inquisitr.

“I got so ill so fast I had never experienced anything like that in my life,” said Drake. “Thank you to the two doctors and nurse that helped me with round the clock care. Thank you God for allowing me to recover and continue.”

The source gave TMZ even more details on Drake’s ailment, with the symptoms described as high fever, cold sweats, and the shakes. Drake was treated in his hotel room by a team of doctors and nurses, who used IVs and other medication to get the star back into performance shape.

While there may have been a debate about the necessity of so much medical treatment, the source said that Drake was adamant that every avenue was exhausted, as the tour and the money that came with it was too important.

Drake Returning to Migos Tour in New Orleans After Battling the Flu https://t.co/n6z92Ep3tw — TMZ (@TMZ) September 24, 2018

Drake has scheduled the Miami tour dates to be made up on November 13 and 14. This has been something of a theme for the tour, as production issues led to a delay in the opening dates and forced Drake and Migos to postpone or cancel shows in St. Paul, Toronto, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Chicago, according to TMZ. Once the tour officially kicked off, the tour bus for his production team was towed during the opening Kansas City stop.

The lows have not met the highs that Drake has experienced during the tour, as the Boston stop proved to be a pivotal moment in the rapper’s career, as Drake made peace with Meek Mill and brought the Philadelphia rapper on stage, as covered by the Inquisitr.

The two rappers were caught up in a heated beef during 2015 when Mill attacked Drake for using ghostwriters and attempted to sully the rapper’s legacy, with Drake firing back some scathing diss tracks in return. Now that the two have made up, a return to collaboration is likely, with Drake likely to begin working on new material as soon as the tour wraps up in November.