Get To Know DeMarcus Ware, Lindsay Arnold’s Partner On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 27

Early 'DWTS' spoilers hint that Lindsay Arnold and DeMarcus Ware could be contenders in Season 27 this fall

DeMarcus Ware is one of the contestants competing for the Dancing with the Stars mirror-ball trophy this fall in Season 27. He will be partnering with Lindsay Arnold, and early DWTS spoilers hint that the duo could be contenders for the win. DeMarcus and Lindsay have been sharing some tidbits about their partnership via social media since the cast was announced and there is no doubt that viewers will be anxious to learn more about Ware.

Dancing with the Stars loves to cast professional football players and DeMarcus Ware is the latest contestant to fit into this category. Hollywood Life notes that this DWTS competitor first started playing in the NFL in 2005, and he played for the Dallas Cowboys in his early years. After he left the Cowboys, he played for the Denver Broncos for a few more seasons.

DeMarcus won the Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016 alongside Von Miller, who was on Dancing with the Stars in the spring of that year. Miller partnered with Witney Carson and they were eliminated mid-season, but according to the Washington Post, Von has been sharing plenty of DWTS-related tips with DeMarcus heading into this fall’s competition.

Ware retired in March 2017, and he signed a one-day contract with the Cowboys so that he could retire as a member of the team that played such a central role in his NFL career. DeMarcus had an impressive 138.5 sacks during his career as a linebacker/defensive end and according to ESPN, that puts this Alabama native in eighth place for sacks in the history of the NFL.

This new Dancing with the Stars contestant may not have a dancing background, but he reportedly played baseball and basketball in addition to football during high school, and he ran track as a teen as well. DeMarcus attended Troy University in Alabama and was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys as the 11th overall pick in the first round in 2005.

Mile High Sports notes that DeMarcus has two children with his ex-wife and former high school sweetheart Taniqua Smith. The couple endured three difficult pregnancies and had a stillborn son, Omar, in 2006. They adopted their daughter Marley in 2008 and later added son DeMarcus Jr. to their family in 2010 after a healthy, full-term pregnancy for Taniqua.

Unfortunately, DeMarcus and Taniqua divorced in 2012. Marley and DeMarcus Jr. live in the Dallas area with Taniqua, but they reportedly spend a lot of time with their dad too. Ware is seemingly dating fitness model Angela Daniel now, and it looks like life is good for this 36-year-old.

Can DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold win the mirror-ball trophy in Season 27 of DWTS? This is Arnold’s 8th season as a pro, and she did win with partner Jordan Fisher last fall. Dancing with the Stars fans cannot wait to see DeMarcus and Lindsay together on the dance floor and it all begins on Monday, September 24.