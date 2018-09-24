Tiger Woods Dramatic Tour Championship Win Sets Up Unexpected Ryder Cup Team

Woods' come back could be well and truly complete with a big win for the U.S. in Paris.

Tiger Woods was named to the U.S. Ryder Cup team back in January, named as a vice-captain by captain Jim Furyk and now looks set to take a bigger stage at the event, reports ESPN.

It seemed at the time that Woods would be there simply to offer his experience as the “elder statesman” of the team but now finds himself preparing to tee up at Le Golf National in Paris. The decision to have Woods play as part of the team comes after a stunning win at the tour championship saw him end a five-year winless streak, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

At Atlanta, Woods was followed by fans the entire tournament, being almost surrounded by fans in the closing stages of his victory. The win was the 80th PGA Tour win of Woods’ career, and he kicked away on Saturday allowing him to hold on for the victory on Sunday like he had so often done before in his career.

The impressive form has come at a perfect time not just for Woods but also for the American team heading into the Ryder Cup. The United States is defending the famous trophy after winning in 2016 17-11, winning for the first time since a victory in 2008 in Valhalla, ending a streak of three straight victories for Team Europe.

"I've been sitting on 79 for about five years now, and to get 80 is a pretty damned good feeling," said Woods.

18 months ago Woods was close to retiring and leaving golf behind for good, following back pain that was “the lowest point” for Woods. That led Woods to have spinal fusion surgery in 2017 and get back to playing the sport he loves.

Through his comeback from that surgery there were plenty of voices against his place in the Ryder Cup squad, but Woods well and truly silenced those doubters and will take his place on the squad as the most seasoned man at the tournament.

Woods had always set his mind on both playing and assisting Furyk at Le Golf National, but unfortunately for him, he won’t be living out his dream of taking on both roles. Furyk has named David Duval as the new vice-captain, which will allow Woods to just focus on playing in Paris.

That Woods won in Atlanta shouldn’t be too surprising, ashe’s been steadily making his way up the world rankings with stronger performances, managing five finishes inside the top-6.

2018 has been a year of redemption for Woods, coming back from surgery, winning his first major title in five years, and gaining back hundreds of followers who had abandoned him. A Ryder Cup win next week would well and truly cap that comeback.