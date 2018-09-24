Julianne Hough Rocks Teeny White Bikini On Beach In SoCal

It may be fall but Julianne Hough is rocking a bikini like it’s still summer.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old appeared to be having a blast in Newport Beach with hubby Brooks Laich. The couple enjoyed a little bit of rest and relaxation, soaking up some rays with friends before taking part in what seemed to be a light-hearted game of spikeball.

Hough looked incredible in a skimpy white and black striped bikini that left very little to the imagination, showing off her incredibly fit body. The actress went au-natural in minimal makeup while she wore her blonde locks up in a high bun. To dress up her beachside look just a tad, Hough sported a gold necklace around her neck.

Laich also showed off his fit and athletic body in a pair of black swim trunks. In the photos, his abs were also fully on display. Brooks took a little time out of his day to take a surf lesson while Julianne looked on. And when she wasn’t showing off her figure in a teeny bikini, Hough looked super cute in a baby pink dress that hit just above her knee.

She also wore a brown purse slung around her neck as well as a cream colored fedora hat. On her Instagram story, Hough shared a few videos from the outing, including one of her and the group of friends playing spike ball.

Julianne Hough Gives the Sun a Run For Its Money During Her Sporty Beach Dayhttps://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Julianne-Hough-Bikini-Newport-Beach-September-2018-45305147 https://t.co/zQajWnPKQ0 pic.twitter.com/TJIIN7ID2l — Eugene Bedell jr. (@Ebedell20) September 24, 2018

And this was not the first time in recent weeks that Hough showed off her incredibly body for the world to see. Just last week, the Inquisitr reported that Hough posted a photo of herself in just bikini bottoms. The sexy snapshot was taken from her backside, perfectly showing off her toned and tanned body. In the caption of the image, she simply put a photo of a peach.

But her amazing body didn’t come out of nowhere. Most recently, Hough shared her workout routine to Self Magazine, saying that she doesn’t just squeeze in workouts, she schedules them to hold herself accountable. She switches up her workouts almost every day, even trampolining for exercise. She also loves to do yoga to calm her down.

“Because I’m high-energy, yoga kind of just grounds me. It makes me feel more centered and balanced. And I like hot yoga because it really stretches me out.”

And like the rest of America, Hough says that she is really into cycling and usually will take a SoulCycle class on Thursdays.

Obviously, her workout routine is doing her justice.