Kylie Jenner And Baby Daddy Travis Scott Have Date Night At Beyonce Show

Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott were off for another night on the town, and this time they went to see Beyonce. Their daughter, Stormi, is now 8-months-old, so the pair hasn’t always been able to go out together like they did before Jenner’s baby bump arrived. Still, the pair is able to escape a couple nights each week when they are together for nights out to help keep their relationship alive. When you can do that, and see Beyonce, it’s a real bonus, as was reported by The Sun.

To make the night even better, Jay Z was with Beyonce, so it was like a power couple in training seeing how a real celebrity couple takes care of business. The 21-year-old Kylie was sporting her newly dyed pink hair, and going casual in a black mini and black leather jacket, with white socks and sneakers. The ensemble did a great job of showing off her legs. She was obviously going for comfort and nailing it. Scott had an equally relaxed look, keeping it very casual and low-key. He dressed in black to match Jenner, which made them a sharp pair next to each other.

They weren’t the only famous members of the family in attendance though, as Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were also there watching Queen Bey do her thing at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Jordyn Woods and Anastasia were also in attendance, and People managed to snag a few pictures of Kylie Jenner catching up with them as well.

There was a little bit of an awkward moment when Tyga showed up and was hanging out with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, but the situation stayed cool and everyone was all smiles. With that said, Tyga didn’t pay a visit to Kylie and Scott, even though it probably wouldn’t have caused any drama. There was no avoiding him completely though as he opened the show with DJ Khaled as reported by HotNewHipHop, although it was rumored the couple probably only caught a small portion of them on-stage.

Between Beyonce and Jay Z putting on a big show, and all the people to meet and greet in attendance, it was reported by The Sun that the couple looked happy and were letting off some steam before they headed back to looking after Stormi. Kylie will be busy soon with a number of projects starting up and her next line of cosmetics in the works, and Travis Scott will be back on the road this week.