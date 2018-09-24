Kellyanne Conway Says Brett Kavanaugh Allegations Are Left-Wing Conspiracy

The White House advisor believes the allegations are false and part of a smear campaign against the judge.

Kellyanne Conway is defending Judge Kavanaugh against the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against him. According to CBS News, the White House counselor told CBS This Morning that the allegations against the judge are “starting to feel like a vast left-wing conspiracy.”

“I know there’s pent-up demand for women to get their day, women who have been sexually harassed and sexually assaulted, and I personally am very aggrieved for all of them, but we cannot put decades of pent-up demand for women to feel whole on one man’s shoulders.” She went on to say, “I just don’t think one man’s shoulders should bear decades of the MeToo movement.”

These comments came after a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, came forward with her own allegations of sexual misconduct from Kavanaugh. The New Yorker published an article detailing an incident in which Ramirez claims the judge exposed his genitals to her and shoved his penis in her face when they were both students at Yale University.

The first woman to accuse the judge of misconduct is Christine Blasey Ford. She is expected to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

The judge has denied the claims from both women. The White House released an official statement on Sunday, with Kavanaugh saying, “The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name — and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building — against these last-minute allegations.”

According to Conway, the allegations against Kavanaugh “do not comport with” the man she and her other female colleagues have known him to be. “This may be the first time we’ve heard allegations against someone as a teenager who did not prey upon women thusly as he became powerful.”

The White House advisor continues to defend the judge against the allegations, saying they are part of a left-wing conspiracy against him. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Conway said Ramirez can also testify before the committee if she wants to, suggesting that she contact Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. According to Conway, Grassley has made “unprecedented accommodations” for Ford. But Conway wouldn’t say if any follow-up investigations should occur, and mentioned that the entire confirmation process has already been on hold for weeks.

The White House advisor also said that President Trump believes Ford deserves to be heard. Conway said, “I take these allegations very seriously, as does the president. This president is defending his nominee to the United States Supreme Court. That nominee needs to defend himself against these allegations.”