WWE Rumors: A Huge Announcement Is Coming And It Includes New Titles, Per ‘Wrestling News’

After rumors for many years, these titles appear as if they will finally become a reality.

There have been a lot of rumors going around regarding the women’s only pay-per-view (PPV) that WWE is putting on next month, and a big announcement is about to make things even bigger. While there have not been a lot of matches announced or confirmed for Evolution, the speculation is running wild and could explode this week. For everything being whispered, it appears a big announcement will happen this week and it could come as soon as on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live.

According to Wrestling News, WWE is preparing to make a very big announcement and it is likely going to be the introduction of Women’s Tag Team Titles. Rumors of those titles have been picking up steam in the last few months and certainly did after the announcement of Evolution, but nothing was ever confirmed.

Wrestling News is stating that they have received confirmation that the announcement is coming very soon and WWE will make the belts official. Not only will the belts be created, but the plans are already in place to crown the very first champions to wear them.

The first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be decided by way of a tournament and it is going to start soon.

WWE

It seems the tournament is going to include any and all female superstars from all brands and shows. Those on Raw, SmackDown Live, and in NXT will be competing for the belts and in the tournament which is to be held on WWE programming over the next month.

On October 28, 2018, Evolution will take place for the first time ever and it will happen at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York. That is when the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament is scheduled to take place and crown the first champions.

While things are always possible to change, Inquisitr recently reported that the entire card for Evolution had been leaked. In that leaked line-up, it showed a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and was a Four-Way Dance – Alicia Fox & Kelly Kelly vs. Iiconics vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya.

There is still a month until the PPV, and that is subject to change, but the rumors of these new titles are strong. SmackDown Live general manager Paige even recently posted a rather cryptic tweet that some feel may hint at the new titles as well.

Time to make some real changes. #Revolution — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 23, 2018

Right now, the idea of a huge announcement and WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles are just rumors, but it sure seems as if the ideas are close to being confirmed. For months and even more than a year, the possibility of these titles has been floating around and it’s only become stronger as we get closer to the date of Evolution. Changes are coming and big things are happening for the female superstars, and it could end up being a huge week for all those in WWE.