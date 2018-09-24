Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Three Generations Off Abs In Sports Bras With Mother And Daughter

Talk about good genetics.

Jada Pinkett Smith has one of the fittest bodies in Hollywood and she usually doesn’t shy away from flaunting it. In her most recent photo, the mother of two showed off her incredible body in a sports bra only. But there was one catch — she wasn’t the only one showing off her toned physique. Along with her in the photo was her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and her daughter, Willow Smith.

In the photo posted to her Instagram account last night, Willow Smith stands in the middle of her mother and grandmother in a workout room as she snaps a selfie. The 17-year-old wears her hair in a top knot while rocking a black sports bra and matching black pair of sweatpants. To her left stands her mother Jada who is wearing almost an identical outfit to her daughter.

Pinkett Smith slicks her hair back for her gym clad look but also dons a pair of gold earrings to dress it up a little bit. To Willow’s right is her 65-year-old grandmother who also joined in on the fun, rocking a white sports bra, black pants, and a white bandana on her head. And despite her age, Banfield-Jones looks amazing and her abs are fully on display.

It comes as no shock that Jada’s sexy photo has already taken the internet by storm. Not only has the photo amassed over 1.3 million likes, but it has also received over 30,000 likes and counting. Of course, most were quick to comment on how amazing all three ladies look while countless others couldn’t help but comment on the great genetics in the family.

“The founding mother here has the hardest abs in this pic tho. Y’all better catch up.”

“How does the grandma have the most hard core abs? Goals,” another gushed.

“The fabulous three, lol,” one more chimed in.

And just a few weeks ago, Pinkett Smith wowed fans by sharing a video of her mother putting work in at the gym. In the short video, Adrienne sports a tight white tank top and she lifts weights. The camera starts off at a front angle and then pans to the back of Banfield-Jones to show off her ripped backside.

“Why is Gam Bam puttin me to shame,” Smith wrote in the caption.

Like Jada’s most recent video, that one also earned her a lot of attention with over 1.1 million likes in addition to 2,700 comments.

You can now catch Jada, Willow, and Adrienne on their Facebook show Red Table Talk.