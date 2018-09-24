‘DWTS’ Season 27: Get The Lowdown On The Voting And Phone Numbers For Your Favorite Fall Couple

Here's the scoop on voting for Season 27 of 'Dancing with the Stars' this fall

Monday night brings the premiere for ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and Season 27 is shaping up to be an intense one. It looks like this group of contestants is packed with talent and viewers will want to be sure to vote for their favorites as much as they can. There are a couple of ways to vote for this fall’s DWTS contestants and it looks like the phone numbers for each team have already been revealed.

ABC notes that viewers in the Eastern and Central time zones have a special opportunity on Tuesday night of premiere week, as they’ll have a few minutes of live voting available where they can help influence the first elimination. The voting window at DWTS Live Vote will only be a few minutes long, so Dancing with the Stars fans will need to be prepared to make those calls quickly.

For the majority of the season, Dancing with the Stars fans can vote both online on ABC’s site and via the phone. Both methods of traditional voting will open at 8 p.m. Eastern each Monday night and go until 4 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday morning each week. You will actually have the ability to modify your online votes until voting closes week, as there will be a save/change option online as you make your choices.

Fans have a different number of votes they can cast each week and that number will decrease as the DWTS season progresses. During this Season 27 debut week, viewers can cast 13 votes online per ABC account and 13 votes via the phone per phone number. That number will reduce each week until it hits 5 votes, and after that, it won’t go any lower. For example, during Week 2 when there are 12 couples performing, each viewer can vote 12 times via phone and 12 times online.

To vote online, you will need to register for an ABC account. This can be done by connecting a Facebook account to an ABC account, or one can sign up using an email address and password. Each email signup will need to be validated, so the network has eliminated the loophole of voting with fake email accounts. Multiple members of a household can sign up for separate online accounts, users just need to be sure to log out from each account before casting new votes.

The phone numbers for the fall Dancing with the Stars couples have been set and these numbers will stay in place all season long. The voting phone numbers for DWTS Season 27 are:

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten: 1-800-868-3401

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess: 1-800-868-3402

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev: 1-800-868-3403

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold: 1-800-868-3404

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe: 1-800-868-3405

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson: 1-800-868-3406

John Schneider and Emma Slater: 1-800-868-3407

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke: 1-800-868-3408

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber: 1-800-868-3409

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson: 1-800-868-3410

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy: 1-800-868-3411

Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko: 1-800-868-3412

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong: 1-800-868-3413

Which couples will come out strong and which ones will struggle? Dancing with the Stars spoilers suggest that Season 27 will be an intense one and each pair will need fans to be consistent in voting to ensure they get to stick around and continue to compete for that DWTS mirror-ball trophy.