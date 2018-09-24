Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, And Amber Portwood On Bristol Palin And Cheyenne Floyd Joining ‘Teen Mom OG’

The ladies have not one, but two new cast members for Season 8.

Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood have been joined by two new cast members, Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd, for Season 7.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on September 24, the returning members of the cast reacted to the news of their new cast members, who were brought to the show to replace Farrah Abraham following her feud with producer Morgan J. Freeman.

“It’s going really well, actually,” Bookout said. “I think we were a bit apprehensive because, I know for sure myself — and I don’t want to speak for Catelynn or Amber — but for me definitely, I felt like the media may have put certain tones out there that we weren’t happy about them coming on or happy with them, and I was kind of worried that they would believe that.”

As Bookout explained, her first meeting with Palin and Floyd went well and it was great to see everyone getting along, especially after their past few years with Abraham, who made a habit of speaking ill of all of her co-stars.

“Anybody’s better than Farrah,” Lowell said.

Although Lowell was happy to see her co-star replaced, she was admittedly upset with MTV for failing to give her and her co-stars a heads-up after they decided to add Palin and Floyd to the cast. That said, she didn’t let her ill feelings towards the network lead her to judge the new additions unfairly.

“I have more s**t, like, against the network for not having respect for us or respect us enough to just give us a call and say, ‘Hey this is what we’re thinking.’ … So really that’s where my anger was and still is,” she said.

As for Portwood, she told the magazine that the “anticipation” of meeting Palin and Floyd was worse than actually meeting them. As she noted, she and the other returning members of the show weren’t sure what to expect from the new ladies, but luckily, they’re “so sweet and real.”

While Bristol Palin’s life has played out much like the women of Teen Mom OG due to the fact that she welcomed her first child, 9-year-old son Tripp, as a teen, Cheyenne Floyd gave birth to her first child when she was 24-years-old. That said, Bookout believes Floyd has a lot to offer.

“She’s very relatable and she’s also going through things and dealing with things that the rest of us aren’t, and that’s always important when you’re trying to reach a lot of people that are going through similar things, but also very different things at the same time. It’s always been a goal of the show, it’s definitely a bonus.”

Teen Mom OG Season 8 premieres on MTV on Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m.