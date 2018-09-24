Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Vows That He Will Not Withdraw

Despite being accused of sexual assault and misconduct by two different women, Judge Brett Kavanaugh has vowed to refuse to step down from his confirmation process.

Despite the quickly growing list of allegations of sexual misconduct against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, he has vowed today to fight the “smears,” vowing he would not step down, according to The New York Times.

“These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse,” Kavanaugh wrote in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “But they are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination — if allowed to succeed — will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service.”

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process,” he wrote. “The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed.”

The latest accusation comes from Deborah Ramirez, who told the New Yorker that Kavanaugh had exposed himself to her without her consent at a party during their first year at Yale.

Top Republicans have rallied around President Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee, casting doubts on the legitimacy of the accusations and accusing Democrats of running “a smear campaign” to try and stall the confirmation.

A top Republican aide told The New York Times that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would come to Kavanaugh’s defense when the Senate convenes on Monday afternoon, laying out “why he will make an exceptional justice.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

McConnell did just that today, telling reporters the Senate would hold a vote on Kavanaugh even amid the storm of allegations around the judge, The Hill detailed.

“I want to make it perfectly clear… Judge Kavanaugh will be voted on here on the Senate floor. Up or down on the Senate floor. This fine nominee to the Supreme Court will receive a vote in the Senate in the near future,” McConnell told reporters.

Senator Orrin G. Hatch of Utah — a Republican on the Judiciary Committee and its former chairman — also attacked the Democrats, claiming that they “will stop at nothing to prevent Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.” Sen. Hatch called for a panel to vote on Kavanaugh after a hearing set for Thursday.

Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican representing the state of Arkansas, agreed with his Republican colleagues.

“The Democrats are engaged in a campaign of delay and character assassination against Judge Kavanaugh,” Cotton said Monday morning. “It’s time to vote this week.”