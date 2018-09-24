San Francisco 49ers News: Jimmy Garoppolo Has Torn ACL And Is Done For The Season, C.J. Beathard To Start

The 49ers hoped for the best, but it ended up being the worst.

The San Francisco 49ers had finally seen a change in their formerly dreary future after Jimmy Garoppolo arrived in town — and there were high hopes for this season. Things hadn’t gone great through the first weeks as the team went 1-1, but they knew that there was plenty of time to turn it all around. Now, fans may already be saying “there’s always next year” as the worst possible news about Garoppolo’s injury arrived on Monday afternoon — he’s done for the season.

The 49ers not only lost their Week 3 game to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 38-27, but they may have lost their entire season in one play. Jimmy Garoppolo was attempting to gain a few extra yards during a fourth quarter run in Sunday’s game, and it ended up costing him the rest of the year.

As Garoppolo attempted to stay in bounds, his left leg buckled, landing awkwardly — and he went straight to the ground. Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson ended up getting a hit in on the quarterback before he went down, and it will be the last one that Garoppolo takes in 2018.

Medical personnel headed out to check on him as he laid on the sideline, and the quarterback was eventually carted off the field. An MRI was immediately set to take place on Monday, and as reported by ESPN, the worst case scenario was confirmed. It was confirmed that Garoppolo tore the ACL in his left knee.

So far in 2018, Jimmy Garoppolo had completed 53-of-89 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns. He was traded from the New England Patriots to the 49ers last season and led the team to five straight victories to end the season. It was obvious then that the Niners had found their new starter.

After the injury against the Chiefs, second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard stepped in to take his place, and it appears as if he will be the starter going forward.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the plan is to move ahead with Beathard as the starter for the team. He started five games as a rookie last year for the 49ers and even picked up a big win over the New York Giants.

Shanahan believes that they are in good hands.

“I have got a lot of confidence in C.J. He came in today, made a helluva throw on that fourth down. No hesitation. C.J. is a gamer. Everyone in here has a ton of respect for C.J., how he handles himself. He’s a man out there, and he’s a very good quarterback, and we’re fortunate to have him.”

Jimmy Garoppolo is only in his fifth season in the NFL, but it was his first as the leader of a team after spending years as Tom Brady’s back-up in New England. The San Francisco 49ers believe that he is still going to be the man to guide their team into the future, but his first big season has now been cut very short by a torn ACL. The injury likely won’t be the end of his career, but it could still end up being a major bump in the road for the Niners’ season.