‘Kingsman 3’ Gets Release Date For Next Year

There are rumors that Dwayne Johnson is being considered as the main villain, and that Channing Tatum might have a bigger role in the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Vaughn will be returning to write and direct the third film in the Kingsman franchise. The third movie will be hitting theaters November 9th, 2019. The date had been reserved for Bond 25, but that film’s release has been pushed to early 2020.

The franchise is based on The Secret Service comics by writers Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The first film, Kingsman: The Secret Service — which was released on February 13, 2015 — was a huge success and made over $414 million. The film revolves around characters in a spy organization that operates out of a Savile Row menswear shop. One of the spies, Harry Hart (played by Colin Firth), takes on a young, small-time criminal named Gary “Eggsy” Unwin as an apprentice and trains him to become a Kingsman.

The second film starred Julianna Moore, who played the head of an international drug cartel. Her character blackmails the President of the United States into legalizing dangerous and addictive drugs. This film did almost as well as the first one, making $410 million in gross revenue worldwide.

The studio hasn’t released very much information about potential casting or plot yet. According to an interview with Empire, Vaughn said that the movie would focus on the “conclusion of the Harry Hart-Eggsy relationship.”

He also mentioned that he was planning a spinoff called Kingsman: The Great Game, which would look at the organization at the turn of the 20th century. The Great Game and the third Kingsman film will reportedly be filmed back-to-back.

According to Vaughn, a Kingsman TV show is also being planned — along with a movie that would focus on the Statesmen from the U.S. that were introduced to the audience in Kingsman: The Golden Circle which starred Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, and Channing Tatum.

Director Matthew Vaughn will be returning to work on Kingsman 3, which will be released in 2019. John Phillips / Getty Images

According to iMDB, Taron Egerton and Colin Firth are confirmed to be returning for the film. There are also rumors that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is being considered as the main villain, and that Channing Tatum is going to have a much bigger role.

Earlier this year the director discussed some of his other plans with The Hollywood Reporter. He said, “We’re going to reboot Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl”, the characters played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz in the first two Kick-Ass films. According to that interview, a solo Hit-Girl movie was being considered. Vaughn also hinted that Patience Lee, a new character introduced into the comics, might also be in the movie.