‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 27 Premiere Spoilers: Monday Night’s Order Of Performances Revealed

Who is expected to do well during Monday's 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 premiere and who might be facing signs of trouble?

It’s time for the Season 27 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, and fans cannot wait to get started. There’s an intriguing combination of celebrities put together for this fall DWTS cast, and the September 24 premiere will be everybody’s first chance to see each contestant performing. The order of the performances in the premiere tend to give people a hint as to how things are shaping up, and it looks like the running order for Monday’s premiere has emerged.

According to the intel put together by PureDWTS, Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber will be opening up Season 27 with the first performance. It can be tough to be the first couple to perform in a new season, but this positioning hints that Mary Lou and Sasha are doing well in rehearsals and have a routine that will get Dancing with the Stars fans cheering as the season kicks into gear.

While ABC has not revealed the official order of performances, Twitter user @DWTSGossip shared a shot someone snagged on social media and things do seem to be syncing up so far. It looks like Milo Manheim and Witney Carson go second with Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe dancing third. Fourth in the DWTS premiere will be Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev, with Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess performing right after them.

Cheryl Burke and Juan Pablo Di Pace will perform sixth, which should put them at the top of the second hour of the Dancing with the Stars premiere. That is known as an important and positive spot in the running order to get, so DWTS fans will want to keep an eye on Cheryl and Juan Pablo this fall as it sounds as if they’re going to be fantastic.

Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko are dancing seventh and the eighth performance of the night will come from Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten. Ninth is going to be John Schneider and Emma Slater, and the 10th performance will be from Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong. The final three for the night will be Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy, “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson, and then DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold.

Getting that final Dancing with the Stars spot of the night, especially early on in the season, is a big deal. This likely shows that DeMarcus and Lindsay have been on fire in rehearsals and have a showstopper to share to close out the Season 27 premiere.

PureDWTS notes that the “worrisome” spots to get are those where Milo, Evanna, Danelle, and Bobby are performing. Will Manheim and Lynch’s appeal to younger viewers help them overcome a challenging debut position? Will those who seemed like ringers on paper translate into front-runners in the actual competition?

People are already buzzing about Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars and Monday night’s Season 27 premiere should be a great one. Everybody is back with a second dance on Tuesday and one couple will be eliminated before even making it to Week 2. Tune in to ABC on Monday night to see who manages to stand out and perhaps become early front-runners.