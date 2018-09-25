HBO is at the helm of turning the sets into places fans can visit.

Fans who think that watching Game of Thrones on HBO is not enough will soon get to be a bit closer to the action when the subscription network launches tourist attractions near the show’s home base in Northern Ireland. Many of the show’s locations are in Northern Ireland, and so those obsessed with GOT will be able to see more than one set with a visit to Northern Ireland and Linen Mill Studios.

PageSix reports that there is enough interest in the actual locations where the GOT series is made that they are going to put together formal attractions. The series is nearing its end but opening things up to the public could keep people coming back to visit for years.

The locations under consideration are Winterfell, Castle Black, and King’s Landing as well as a formal studio tour of Linen Mill Studios with costumes and materials from the series.

HBO is planning on a 2019 opening for the Game of Thrones Legacy, and it should be unlike anything fans have ever seen before, including interactive showcases with scenes, characters, and, yes, weapons from the series. The plan is for visitors to feel like they’ve stumbled into the world of the series.

Jeff Peters, HBO’s VP of licensing and retail, released a statement about the plans for the locations in Northern Ireland.

“HBO is thrilled to celebrate the work of the Game of Thrones creative team and crew by preserving these locations and inviting fans to visit Northern Ireland and explore Westeros in person. The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland’s pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show and share its culture, beauty, and warmth is also a huge inspiration behind these Legacy projects.”

HBO is partnering with the organization Tourism NI which markets tourism in the country. John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism NI, believes that this project could be a “game-changer for Northern Ireland” and make it a destination location for people from around the world.

“While [Game of Thrones] fans have seen the stunning landscapes, coastlines, and mountains in the series, we are thrilled they will now have the opportunity to fully experience the charm of Northern Ireland and immerse themselves into the world of Westeros.”

This collaboration between the Northern Irish tourism board and HBO should bring in tourism and tourism dollars that will more than make up for the fact that Game of Thrones is coming to an end.