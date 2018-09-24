Pete Davidson Tells Howard Stern That He Tried To Commit Suicide At Nine-Years-Old

He may be engaged to one of the hottest superstars on the planet, but it wasn’t always sunshine and roses for Pete Davidson.

Most recently, the incredibly open star sat down for an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show, where he was asked about a number of topics. Aside from opening up about his relationship with Ariana Grande, Davidson also recalled a few dark periods of his past, including a time where he tried to take his own life, according to Radar Online.

“When I was nine I like tried to drown myself once. I was in the pool and I was in the deep end and I tried to get my head stuck in the ladder,” he revealed, “but my head was f***ing too big. It made me feel even worse. Like I can’t f***ing fit in there,” the Saturday Night Live star recalled.

And though most of his relationship with Grande has been really great, Davidson did confess to Stern that there have been a few low points on account of Grande’s fans. E! Online shares that Davidson told Stern that he was receiving a lot of backlash on social media after people found out that he and Grande were an item.

“Yeah I got a death threat. Someone wanted to shoot me in the face, because she’s so hot.”

Pete Davidson copies Ariana Grande’s ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ neck tattoo https://t.co/1q4j2NOhbs pic.twitter.com/anwAqLBxkC — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2018

And the 24-year-old also talked about his relationship with Ariana Grande and why it worked for them. Right before he started to date Grande, be broke up with his girlfriend of two years, Cazzie David. He says that that was right around the same time that Grande broke up with her then-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

“Timing, I feel like, is everything and we both were in a similar situation at the same time,” he told Stern.

As many know, the couple first met on SNL back in 2016 in a writer’s room session. But since they were both dating at the time, nothing happened. They later reconnected this past Spring and like Pete said before, the timing was perfect. Davidson also said that he credits Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, for setting the pair up.

“Booking my career and wife! No, he’s was like ya know…I was down in the dumps and he came and visited me at SNL.”

Most recently, the Inquisitr shared that Pete and his fiancee missed the Emmy Awards last weekend despite the fact that Pete’s show, Saturday Night Live, was nominated for multiple awards. Grande is still grieving the loss of former flame, Mac Miller, and she was not up to going — so Davidson stayed behind to be with her in New York City.