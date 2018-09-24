New Brett Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Accuser Will Do Live Interview In Next 48 Hours, ‘Politico’ Reporter Says

A woman represented by Michael Avenatti will soon give an on-camera interview detailing her sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, a new report claims.

After two sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh surfaced over the past two weeks — and as the Inquisitr reported Monday morning, investigators in Maryland say they have interviewed a third woman with sex assault claims against Kavanaugh — a fourth woman now plans to come forward. The fourth woman plans to give details of still more allegations against the 53-year-old federal judge in a live interview, to be held sometime in the next two days, according to Politico.

The new, potentially fourth Kavanaugh accuser is represented by lawyer Michael Avenatti, who became widely known this year for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her multiple lawsuits against Trump, as the Inquisitr has covered.

On Sunday, Avenatti took to his Twitter account to announce that he represents the woman who has, he claims, “credible” information about Kavanaugh and Kavanaugh’s high-school friend Mark Judge. According to Palo Alto University Professor Christine Blasey Ford — who alleges that Kavanaugh subjected her to a violent attempted rape while both were in high school — Judge was Kavanaugh’s accomplice in the assault, Vox reports.

Avenatti later posted a Twitter message in which he alleged that “Kavanaugh… would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them.”

Attorney Michael Avenatti. David McNew / Getty Images

In a Monday Twitter post, Avenatti said that his client would come forward “when [she] is ready, we have our ducks in a row, and her security is in place.”

But also on Monday afternoon, Politico reporter Natasha Korecki said on her Twitter feed that reporters from the online magazine had spoken to Avenatti, who said that his client was within two days of going public.

“Michael Avenatti tells us his client will go public with an on-camera interview and more details of accusations against Kavanaugh in the next 48 hours,” Korecki wrote.

A Sunday New Yorker article that contained the second allegation of sexual assault against Kavanaugh also reported that Judge had once privately confessed to taking part in an incident of gang rape.

In the article, Elizabeth Rasor — whom the article says was in a romantic relationship with Judge for “about three years” while in college — claims that Judge once told her “very ashamedly” that he had taken part in “an incident that involved him and other boys taking turns having sex with a drunk woman.”

Judge allegedly told her that he believed the woman consented to the multiple sexual encounters, according to the New Yorker. Rasor claimed that Judge did not say whether Kavanaugh took part in the alleged incident or not.