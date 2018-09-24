Were Rumors Of Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein’s Firing Meant To Distract From Brett Kavanaugh Accusations?

A source close to the president suggested that the story about Rosenstein resigning was designed to distract from the allegations facing his Supreme Court nominee.

Excitement surged in the realm of American politics this morning as rumors of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein resigning — or being fired from his position — swept across social media and news reports.

But per previous reporting from Inquisitr, Rosenstein will in fact remain in his position — at least until Thursday. He is slated to meet with President Donald Trump in person on that day, to discuss his future, or lack thereof, within the administration.

The confusion came about early on Monday, when Axios reported that sources had told them Rosenstein had given a verbal resignation to Chief of Staff John Kelly. Reports at the time stated that Rosenstein was headed to the White House to make his resignation official.

But as details emerged hours after the initial reporting, it turned out that Rosenstein was not resigning, nor was he being fired by Trump. Instead, a meeting was scheduled to be held between the president and the deputy attorney general later in the week. Trump is currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

It’s unclear at this point whether Rosenstein will still have a job in the administration beyond this Thursday or not. But there may be more to the story than meets the eye.

A source close to Trump suggested that the entire drama that played out Monday morning was orchestrated by the president in an effort to draw attention away from his beleaguered Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is currently facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, according to reporting from Vanity Fair.

Some on social media came to the conclusion on their own that the Rosenstein rumor was a distraction.

Trump is attempting to leverage the resignation or firing of Rod Rosenstein as a distraction from Kavanaugh's piling allegations of sexual assault. Not gonna happen. We can fight this White House on multiple fronts. And we will. — Charlotte Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) September 24, 2018

NOTE/BREAKING: The Kavanaugh nom is falling apart and Trump is looking for a distraction to help alleviate the news attention and pressure on that story—the White House is now saying Trump and Rosenstein will meet THURSDAY. So this feels like an attempt to shift Americans' focus. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 24, 2018

The source speaking with Vanity Fair, whom the publication described as having an understanding of Trump’s thinking, seemed to confirm those suspicions. Talking about the reports on Rosenstein’s departure on Monday, the source explained that Trump’s “strategy was to try and do something really big.”

Trump has publicly expressed support for his Supreme Court nominee. On Monday, before reporters at the UN, Trump said that he supported Kavanaugh “all the way.”

And according to The New York Times, Trump called the accusations facing Kavanaugh the “single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything.”

But privately, Trump has suggested to aides that he has misgivings about his Supreme Court nominee. Indeed, over the weekend, more accusations against Kavanaugh of sexual assault came about, with another woman who went to Yale with him — Deborah Ramirez — coming forward to claim that he exposed his genitalia to her face during a party in the early 1980s, according to reporting from the New Yorker.