‘Teen Mom OG’ star Maci Bookout Says Ryan Edwards’ Relationship With Their Son, Bentley, Is ‘Healthier’ Now

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is opening up about what a struggle it has been to restore order to her family following her baby daddy Ryan Edwards’ drug addiction.

According to a Sept. 24 report by Us Weekly, Maci Bookout says that things have been very rocky over the past couple of years. However, Ryan Edwards’ relationship with their son, Bentley, is finally getting put back on track, and is much “healthier” than it has been in the past.

“Bentley has gotten older and is kind of understanding a little bit more about what’s going on. I don’t want to say they’ve gotten closer, but I think that it’s gotten healthier only because I think it relieves some of the pressure from each of them,” Bookout told the magazine.

Maci went on to say that she believes there is a delicate balance when it comes to talking to a child about a problem their parent may have, and keeping the lines of communication open so that they feel comfortable coming to the adults in their lives with any questions, comments, or concerns they may have about what is going on.

“You don’t want to smother them, but you also want to make sure that they come to you with anything that they’re thinking or feeling or any questions that they may want answers to. It’s really just a matter of keeping the line of communication open and also making sure that we aren’t telling too much or giving too much of our feelings or opinions. It’s more about information, rather than speaking about his dad because at the end of the day, Ryan is still his dad,” Maci Bookout added.

The Teen Mom OG star also revealed that no matter how bad things have gotten in the past, she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have seemingly always been able to co-parent with Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry, whom she says put their feelings aside to do what is best for Bentley in any situation.

“We’ve all been through the ringer in the last couple years, but we’re still coparenting with them. Sometimes we don’t always agree, and we may not be very happy with each other, but at the same time we all respect each other and appreciate our goal,” Bookout stated of their unusual family dynamic.

As many fans will remember, Ryan Edwards shocked Teen Mom OG fans when he was filmed driving a car under the influence. Ryan slurred his words and even fell asleep behind the wheel in a disturbing scene that led the reality star to seek treatment for heroin addiction in a rehab facility.

Teen Mom OG fans can see more of Maci Bookout and the rest of the cast members when the brand new season of the show begins airing October 1 on MTV.